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UN Security Council Denounces Deadly Kohat Mosque Bombing in Pakistan
(MENAFN) The UN Security Council issued a formal condemnation Tuesday of a suicide bombing that tore through a mosque in northwestern Pakistan, leaving at least 24 people dead and dozens more wounded.
Council President Jerome Bonnafont of France delivered the body's statement, declaring: "The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the heinous and cowardly suicide bombing terrorist attack at a mosque in Kohat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, Pakistan."
The attack struck on Sept. 18, claiming the lives of at least 24 Pakistanis—among them seven civilians and 17 members of law enforcement—while leaving at least 88 others injured. A militant network linked to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has claimed responsibility for the blast.
In its statement, the Council stressed the urgent necessity of bringing those responsible to justice, calling on member states to work closely with Pakistani authorities in line with international law and existing Council resolutions. Council members specifically pressed for accountability targeting "perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors" of the attack.
The Security Council extended condolences to the victims' families and to the Pakistani people, while reaffirming its position that terrorism constitutes "one of the most serious threats to international peace and security." The body further stressed that such attacks are "criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed."
Council President Jerome Bonnafont of France delivered the body's statement, declaring: "The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the heinous and cowardly suicide bombing terrorist attack at a mosque in Kohat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, Pakistan."
The attack struck on Sept. 18, claiming the lives of at least 24 Pakistanis—among them seven civilians and 17 members of law enforcement—while leaving at least 88 others injured. A militant network linked to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has claimed responsibility for the blast.
In its statement, the Council stressed the urgent necessity of bringing those responsible to justice, calling on member states to work closely with Pakistani authorities in line with international law and existing Council resolutions. Council members specifically pressed for accountability targeting "perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors" of the attack.
The Security Council extended condolences to the victims' families and to the Pakistani people, while reaffirming its position that terrorism constitutes "one of the most serious threats to international peace and security." The body further stressed that such attacks are "criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed."
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