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Pakistan Polio Vaccination Team Comes Under Deadly Attack
(MENAFN) Two police officers assigned to protect an anti-polio vaccination team are killed in southwestern Pakistan, according to the Interior Ministry.
The shooting takes place in the remote Naushki district of Balochistan province and marks the latest in a series of attacks targeting security personnel accompanying vaccination workers.
The vaccinators escape the incident without injuries.
No organization has claimed responsibility for the attack. However, militants affiliated with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan have repeatedly targeted anti-polio vaccination teams in different parts of the country.
The incident occurs as Pakistan launches another nationwide immunization campaign aimed at providing polio vaccines to millions of children under the age of five.
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemns the attack and instructs law enforcement authorities to use "all available resources" to identify those responsible and bring them to justice.
Pakistan remains one of only two countries worldwide, alongside Afghanistan, where polio continues to be endemic.
The country has recorded four confirmed polio cases so far this year.
The shooting takes place in the remote Naushki district of Balochistan province and marks the latest in a series of attacks targeting security personnel accompanying vaccination workers.
The vaccinators escape the incident without injuries.
No organization has claimed responsibility for the attack. However, militants affiliated with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan have repeatedly targeted anti-polio vaccination teams in different parts of the country.
The incident occurs as Pakistan launches another nationwide immunization campaign aimed at providing polio vaccines to millions of children under the age of five.
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemns the attack and instructs law enforcement authorities to use "all available resources" to identify those responsible and bring them to justice.
Pakistan remains one of only two countries worldwide, alongside Afghanistan, where polio continues to be endemic.
The country has recorded four confirmed polio cases so far this year.
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