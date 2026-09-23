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Trump Slams CNN's Collins at UN Amid White House Press Ban Feud
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump publicly rebuked a CNN correspondent Tuesday for covering his appearance at the United Nations, days after his administration stripped CNN and two other major outlets of access to the White House.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump unleashed a scathing attack on the network and its chief White House correspondent, writing: "All of the sleazebags, like third rate 'reporter,' Kaitlan Collins, of fake news CNN, a truly unhappy person, said they weren't going to be covering me."
He went on to question why members of the press were "ranting and raving" from the press section during the UN General Assembly proceedings.
The online tirade came hours after a tense on-camera clash at UN headquarters, where Collins pressed Trump on when the Iran war would come to an end. Trump shot back sharply: "You should not be here covering me. You said you weren't going to cover me. You shouldn't be covering me."
Collins pushed back, noting that the UN — not the White House — had credentialed her and granted CNN access to cover the 81st session's high-level debate independently.
Trump continued the attack online, claiming news organizations harbor an "addiction" to covering his presidency and describing network staff as "sick, treasonous, and demented."
The clash comes on the heels of the Trump administration's move to revoke press credentials for journalists from CNN, Politico and MS NOW, barring them from briefings and from working inside the White House complex. Affected media organizations have since filed legal challenges contesting the decision, setting up a broader court fight over press access and executive authority in Washington.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump unleashed a scathing attack on the network and its chief White House correspondent, writing: "All of the sleazebags, like third rate 'reporter,' Kaitlan Collins, of fake news CNN, a truly unhappy person, said they weren't going to be covering me."
He went on to question why members of the press were "ranting and raving" from the press section during the UN General Assembly proceedings.
The online tirade came hours after a tense on-camera clash at UN headquarters, where Collins pressed Trump on when the Iran war would come to an end. Trump shot back sharply: "You should not be here covering me. You said you weren't going to cover me. You shouldn't be covering me."
Collins pushed back, noting that the UN — not the White House — had credentialed her and granted CNN access to cover the 81st session's high-level debate independently.
Trump continued the attack online, claiming news organizations harbor an "addiction" to covering his presidency and describing network staff as "sick, treasonous, and demented."
The clash comes on the heels of the Trump administration's move to revoke press credentials for journalists from CNN, Politico and MS NOW, barring them from briefings and from working inside the White House complex. Affected media organizations have since filed legal challenges contesting the decision, setting up a broader court fight over press access and executive authority in Washington.
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