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Takaichi Vows Continued Russia Sanctions in First Zelenskyy Talks
(MENAFN) Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi pledged to keep up pressure on Russia through sanctions during her first formal meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in New York, a Tokyo-based news agency reported Wednesday.
The pledge came during talks held Tuesday on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, as Russia's war against Ukraine entered its fifth year.
"Japan will work on Ukraine assistance and sanctions against Russia in coordination with the international community," Takaichi told Zelenskyy during the roughly 20-minute meeting.
"It is indispensable for countries to come together and support Ukraine so there would be fair and lasting peace as early as possible," she added, reaffirming Tokyo's continued solidarity with Kyiv.
Zelenskyy, for his part, said he is certain that peace will come to Ukraine, and that he hopes to see Japanese companies join efforts to rebuild his country.
The Ukrainian leader also credited the sanctions with proving effective, saying Kyiv will never forget the humanitarian and energy assistance Tokyo has provided so far.
Tuesday's meeting was held at Kyiv's request, according to a senior Ukrainian official.
The pledge came during talks held Tuesday on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, as Russia's war against Ukraine entered its fifth year.
"Japan will work on Ukraine assistance and sanctions against Russia in coordination with the international community," Takaichi told Zelenskyy during the roughly 20-minute meeting.
"It is indispensable for countries to come together and support Ukraine so there would be fair and lasting peace as early as possible," she added, reaffirming Tokyo's continued solidarity with Kyiv.
Zelenskyy, for his part, said he is certain that peace will come to Ukraine, and that he hopes to see Japanese companies join efforts to rebuild his country.
The Ukrainian leader also credited the sanctions with proving effective, saying Kyiv will never forget the humanitarian and energy assistance Tokyo has provided so far.
Tuesday's meeting was held at Kyiv's request, according to a senior Ukrainian official.
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