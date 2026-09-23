Azerbaijan's Banking Liquidity Surplus Hits $3.7 Billion

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan's banking sector structural liquidity surplus reached 6.3 billion manats ($3.7 billion) at the end of August 2026, increasing 2.2 times compared with December 2025, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) said.

The structural liquidity surplus, excluding funds required to be held as mandatory reserves, represents the difference between the CBA's liabilities to the banking system and its claims on banks.

The CBA said benchmark rates in the unsecured money market have tended to decline somewhat amid the liquidity surplus.

The average daily AZIR rate stood at 6.39% in July 2026, 6.28% in August and 6.02% in the period of September through the date of the report.

Monetary policy instruments are applied taking into account developments in financial markets and liquidity indicators in the banking system.

The CBA mainly uses seven-day deposit operations to manage liquidity. These operations accounted for 70.8% of the sterilization portfolio under open market operations at the end of August.

Meanwhile, the volume of the CBA's note portfolio increased more than fourfold by the end of August compared with the end of last year.