President Ilham Aliyev Signs Pardon Decree

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the pardon of a number of convicted persons.

The text of the document has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

The decree was signed based on principles of humanism and following a review of pardon appeals addressed to the President of Azerbaijan by certain convicted individuals, their family members, and the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsperson) of Azerbaijan; the decision took into account the convicts' personalities, health, family circumstances, the nature and degree of public danger of the crimes committed, the time served, and their conduct during that period.

According to the document, the following individuals sentenced to imprisonment are released from the unserved portion of their sentences:

1.1. Jasarat Aydamirov, born in 1999, a citizen of Azerbaijan, convicted by the verdict of the Tartar Military Court dated October 17, 2019;

1.2. Elshan Baghirov, born in 1992, a citizen of Azerbaijan, convicted by the verdict of the Baku Court on Grave Crimes dated June 21, 2024;

1.3. Fikrat Balabayov, born in 1970, citizen of Azerbaijan, convicted by the verdict of the Baku Court on Grave Crimes dated November 7, 2024;

1.4. Hikmat Bayramov, born in 1985, citizen of Azerbaijan, convicted by the verdict of the Lankaran Court on Grave Crimes dated September 9, 2024;

1.5. Khayal Beybudlu, born in 2003, citizen of Azerbaijan, convicted by the verdict of the Baku Court on Grave Crimes dated April 24, 2024;

1.6. Mehmet Demir, born in 1990, citizen of Türkiye, convicted by the verdict of the Kangarli District Court of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic dated June 19, 2025;

1.7. Maarif Aliyev, born in 2000, citizen of Azerbaijan, convicted by the verdict of the Baku Court on Grave Crimes dated July 6, 2017;

1.8. Sahil Karimov, born in 2004, a citizen of Azerbaijan, convicted by the judgment of the Baku Court on Grave Crimes dated January 18, 2022;

1.9. Rafail Gasimov, born in 1980, a citizen of Azerbaijan, convicted by the judgment of the Lankaran Court on Grave Crimes dated June 13, 2016;

1.10. Kirill Mikhayilov, born in 1980, a citizen of Russia and Israel, convicted by the judgment of the Khazar District Court of Baku City dated December 12, 2024;

1.11. Gurban Muradov, born in 2000, a citizen of Azerbaijan, convicted by the judgment of the Baku Court on Grave Crimes dated February 27, 2025;

1.12. Jalal Musayev, born in 1993, a citizen of Azerbaijan, convicted by the judgment of the Sabunchu District Court of Baku City dated May 31, 2023;

1.13. Salih Özdemir, born in 1981, a citizen of Türkiye, convicted by the judgment of the Kangarli District Court of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic dated June 12, 2024;

1.14. Igbal Rahimov, born in 1969, a citizen of Azerbaijan, convicted by the judgment of the Lankaran Court on Grave Crimes dated April 26, 2024;

1.15. Elman Rustamov, born in 1966, a citizen of Azerbaijan, convicted by the judgment of the Baku Court on Grave Crimes dated August 26, 2020;

1.16. Martin Ryan, born in 1988, a citizen of France, convicted by the judgment of the Baku Court on Grave Crimes dated March 16, 2026;

1.17. Sonia Sabir, born in 1995, a citizen of Pakistan, convicted by the judgment of the Baku Court on Grave Crimes dated November 14, 2019;

1.18. Surat Suleymanov, born in 2003, a citizen of Azerbaijan, convicted by the verdict of the Baku Court on Grave Crimes dated January 19, 2024;

1.19. Ilgar Suleymanzade, born in 1997, a citizen of Azerbaijan, convicted by the verdict of the Ganja Military Court dated April 19, 2022.

Furthermore, Aziz Dadashov, born in 1995, a citizen of Azerbaijan-who had been sentenced to a penalty of restriction of liberty by the verdict of the Imishli District Court dated March 10, 2026-has been released from the unserved portion of his sentence.

The decree enters into force on the day of its signing.