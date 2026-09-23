Braendz Closes Pre-Seed Funding Round To Bring AI-Powered Trademark Intelligence To Market

Oliver Poek - braendz Founder

ROYAL GROUP BUILDING, SINGAPORE, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- braendz Closes Pre-Seed Funding Round to Bring AI-Powered Trademark Intelligence to MarketFunding supports development as braendz prepares its first commercial release.braendz, an AI-powered trademark intelligence platform for founders, brand owners, in-house teams, and IP professionals, has completed its pre-seed funding round. The round was led by MNA Ventures and supports the company's engineering build as it prepares to launch its first commercial solution at the end of 2026.braendz is being built around a simple idea: take trademark data and turn it into decisions. Trademark registers contain the information businesses need to evaluate a brand, but that information is fragmented across jurisdictions, classifications, languages, and search systems and is largely designed to be used by specialists.Oliver Poek, Founder of braendz, set out with a broader vision: to make the trademark process understandable to everyone who acts on it. Throughout his career, Poek has led the development of enterprise-scale technology projects for some of the world's largest organizations-experience that shaped his belief that artificial intelligence could fundamentally improve how businesses approach trademark research and early-stage brand evaluation.For businesses, choosing a brand name is more than a creative exercise-it is a strategic decision that can determine whether a company can establish, protect, and grow its identity. Before investing in branding, marketing, product development, or expansion, organizations need to understand the trademark landscape surrounding a proposed name.Today, that process often means navigating multiple sources, reviewing extensive search results, and interpreting similarity, classifications, existing rights, and potential conflicts. It requires knowledge of trademark systems and terminology that most business people do not have, while even experiencedprofessionals can spend substantial time bringing information from different sources together.For founders, marketing agencies, and growing companies, this matters because the cost of a brand decision increases quickly once a name moves from an idea into the market. A name can become part of a company identity, domain portfolio, packaging, campaigns, customer acquisition, and international plans. Trademark research therefore sits at a critical point between creating a brand and committing to it.The challenge is not the lack of trademark data. It is turning that data into a decision.braendz is designed to do exactly that. It brings information from multiple jurisdictions into a structured research environment, analyses the results, identifies the marks and rights that matter, and guides users towards the issues that need closer attention.Rather than simply returning search results, braendz is designed to help users understand what they are seeing, why it matters, and what should be considered before moving forward with a brand."Most people making a naming decision have never read a trademark register, and they should not have to," said Oliver Poek."They are asked to weigh similarity, classifications, and existing rights across several countries at once, in a vocabulary they do not speak, from registers that were never built to be read together. What we are building is meant to walk someone through that decision without requiring them to become an expert first."braendz does not replace trademark attorneys or provide legal opinions. It gives businesses and professionals one shared record. The business explores the trademark landscape first. The professional reviews the same information afterwards, with the same history behind it, either in braendz or from the record itself.None of that early work is lost. It stays with the trademark as a traceable foundation and grows as the mark does.braendz is built around the complete lifecycle of a trademark from the perspective of the mark-from the first idea and research through registration, ongoing monitoring, and expansion into new markets. The mark is the persistent reference point, with its research, history, and intelligence connected throughout its lifecycle.The first commercial release is planned for North America and Central Europe, with further geographic expansion planned as the platform develops."Trademark information has traditionally been organised around the needs of professionals," said Poek. "We are building braendz to make the process understandable to everyone who acts on a trademark, while giving businesses and professionals a shared foundation to work from. braendz turns that data into decisions a business can build on."About braendzbraendz is an AI-powered trademark intelligence platform for founders, brand owners, in-house teams, and IP professionals. The company was incorporated in Singapore in January 2026 and has completed its pre-seed funding round. Its first commercial release is planned for the end of 2026.Speak With Our Team:Address: Royal Group Building, Singapore

Oliver Poek

braendz

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

braendz Closes Pre-Seed Funding Round to Bring AI-Powered Trademark Intelligence to Market News Provided By BRAENDZ INTERNATIONAL PTE. LTD. September 23, 2026, 07:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Law, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.