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Typhoon Dujuan Death Toll Hits 9 in Eastern Japan
(MENAFN) The death toll from Typhoon Dujuan, which battered eastern Japan earlier this week, climbed to nine Wednesday, local media reported.
Authorities recovered the body of a woman in Kanagawa prefecture and pulled a man's body from a submerged vehicle in Chiba prefecture, east of Tokyo, a Japanese news agency reported, citing local officials.
Search efforts continue for four people still unaccounted for.
Of the nine confirmed deaths, six occurred in Chiba prefecture and three in Kanagawa.
Chiba bore the brunt of the destruction, an area already battered by torrential rain and flooding in August and early September.
Authorities recovered the body of a woman in Kanagawa prefecture and pulled a man's body from a submerged vehicle in Chiba prefecture, east of Tokyo, a Japanese news agency reported, citing local officials.
Search efforts continue for four people still unaccounted for.
Of the nine confirmed deaths, six occurred in Chiba prefecture and three in Kanagawa.
Chiba bore the brunt of the destruction, an area already battered by torrential rain and flooding in August and early September.
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