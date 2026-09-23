Assam Cybercrime Probe: Four More Arrested In Kamrup, Total Arrests Rise To 14

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Sep 23 (IANS) Assam Police have arrested four more persons in an operation in Kamrup district as part of an ongoing probe into suspected cybercrime activities, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 14, officials said on Wednesday.

The latest arrests were made during a joint operation conducted in several areas of Tupamari by personnel from Nagarbera and Tupamari police stations, along with police officials operating under the Superintendent of Police of the Boko-Chhaygaon subdivision.

The arrested persons have been identified as Mahsud Ahmed of Tangnamari, Intadul Haque, Habel Uddin and Saiful Islam of Tupamari locality.

Following the arrests, police teams carried out searches at the residences of the accused as part of efforts to trace the suspected network and establish the nature of the alleged cybercrime activities.

During the searches, investigators reportedly recovered several ATM cards, bank passbooks, cheque books and other documents.

Police are examining the seized materials to determine whether they have any connection with the alleged cybercrime activities and to establish financial and operational links, if any, among the suspects.

With the latest arrests, 14 people have now been taken into custody from different areas of Tupamari in connection with the ongoing investigation.

Police are questioning the arrested persons and examining the material recovered during the searches to ascertain their individual roles and identify possible links to a wider network.

Investigators are also looking into the movement and use of bank accounts and financial documents recovered from the premises.

Officials have not yet disclosed the specific nature of the alleged cybercrime activities or whether the suspects were operating as part of an organised network.

The investigation remains underway, and police are likely to examine additional leads emerging from the interrogation of the accused and analysis of the seized documents and financial instruments.

Local residents have urged the police and district administration to intensify the probe and identify any other persons who may be linked to the suspected network. They have also called for strict legal action against anyone found to be involved.

Further arrests cannot be ruled out if investigators establish additional links during the course of the probe.