Mettur Inflow Rises, But Reservoir Level Continues To Decline As Releases Outpace Arrivals

MENAFN - IANS) Salem (Tamil Nadu), Sep 23 (IANS) Mettur Dam recorded a rise in inflow on Wednesday morning, but its water level continued to decline as releases for Cauvery delta irrigation remained significantly higher than the volume of water entering the reservoir.

The dam received 6,250 cubic feet per second (cusecs), up from 3,867 cusecs on Tuesday morning. Water was being discharged at 12,000 cusecs to support cultivation in the delta districts.

With the outflow exceeding the inflow by 5,750 cusecs, the water level stood at 83.67 feet, while storage was recorded at 45.72 thousand million cubic feet (tmcft).

The higher inflow offers some relief after the previous day's lower reading, but it has yet to reverse the fall in the reservoir. The figures show that water is leaving the dam faster than it is being replenished. Any improvement in the level would depend on whether inflow increases further or the rate of release changes.

Located across the Cauvery in Salem district, Mettur is Tamil Nadu's largest dam and a major source of irrigation water. It serves an estimated 16.05 lakh acres across 12 districts.

Releases from the reservoir also support power generation, making its water position significant beyond the immediate needs of farmers in the delta.

For cultivators, the rate of discharge determines how much water is available downstream, while the amount held in storage influences how long releases can be sustained.

Wednesday's figures underline that tension -- the increased inflow came alongside a much larger release for irrigation. The reservoir's level and its storage are separate measures. The level of 83.67 feet indicates the height of water in the dam, while the 45.72 tmcft figure represents the quantity stored. Both are relevant when assessing the dam's ability to meet continuing irrigation demand.

The immediate picture is therefore mixed. More water entered Mettur on Wednesday than on Tuesday morning, yet the reservoir level fell because the discharge for delta irrigation was greater.

The next readings will show whether the rise in inflow continues and whether it narrows the gap with releases. Mettur's water position is closely watched throughout the Cauvery irrigation region, where farmers depend on scheduled releases for their crops.

For now, water continues to flow towards the delta at 12,000 cusecs even as the dam's available stock declines. Sustained inflows will be crucial to maintaining that supply in the days ahead.