Who Is Jay Meena? The First Indian Soft Tennis Player To Win A Medal At The Asian Games

The Indian soft tennis player Jay Meena scripted a historic feat by winning a bronze medal at the Asian Games 2026 on Wednesday, September 23. Meena lost to Japan's Takuya Kurosaka in the men's singles semi-finals, settling for a historic bronze medal.

Jay Meena won the preliminary round against Pakistan's Arain Hussain with a dominant 4-0 whitewash in their Group D clash before defeating Philippines' Sherwin Nuguit 4-3 in a thrilling quarterfinal to secure a historic medal. After reaching the semifinal, Meena was hoped to win a historic gold medal.

However, the Indian shuttler fell short against the formidable Japanese opponent in a hard-fought 45-minute encounter, losing 2-4. Though Jay Meena lost the semifinal, the 24-year-old became the first soft tennis player to make it to the podium in the history of the Asian Games.

Also Read:Asian Games 2026: Jay Meena bags India's first-ever soft tennis medal

From Aspirant Cricketer to Soft Tennis Trailblazer

When Jay Meena reached the semifinals of the men's singles, his name began to buzz across the Indian sporting fraternity, as he emerged from relative obscurity to spearhead India's ascent in a sport traditionally dominated by powerhouses like Japan and South Korea.

Hailing from Dewas, Madhya Pradesh, Meena didn't begin playing soft tennis right away. Growing up, his initial passion was cricket, and he originally dreamed of becoming a professional cricketer. However, the path changed when he joined Pioneer Public School in Dewas, where he came across a soft tennis court within the premises of the school.

Jay Meena used to spend time watching the players and helping out as a ball boy before he gradually began to pick up a racquet and started playing. Despite the unfamiliarity with the sport, Meena quickly immersed himself in the sport, displaying his natural talent and relentless dedication that fast-tracked his transition from a curious spectator to a competitive athlete.

JAY MEENA CREATES HISTORY FOR INDIA - He becomes the first Indian ever to win a Soft Tennis medal at the Asian Games! THIS IS HISTORIC RESULT FOLKS!!! twitter/fErlt3RpKA

- The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) September 23, 2026

Jay Meena's natural talent for playing soft tennis, despite his earlier aspirations to become a professional cricketer, enabled him to bridge the gap between a casual schoolgoer observer and an elite Indian athlete, ultimately rewriting the history books for Indian sports on the grand continental stage.

Jay has been training under rigorous national coaching setups, including camps backed by the Target Asian Games Group (TAGG) and the Sports Authority of India (SAI), sharpening his craft to take on the world's best soft tennis players.

An Already Established Soft Tennis Star

Jay Meena has already established himself as the absolute pioneer of Indian soft tennis, rewriting national sporting history. The 24-year-old has been competing internationally since the age of 14 and has already packed a decade of milestone moments into his young career.

Meena's first national breakthrough came when he won the gold medal at the 2022 National Games in Gujarat, where he represented Madhya Pradesh. In 2024, the Madhya Pradesh athlete clinched his first international medal, winning a bronze medal in the mixed doubles alongside his partner Aadhya Tiwari at the World Soft Tennis Championships.

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In 2025, Jay Meena crowned himself the National Champion in singles and won the bronze medal at the Asian Soft Tennis Championships, becoming the first Indian to win a medal at the continental event.

Now, Jay Meena has further etched his name in the annals of Indian sports, becoming the first Indian soft tennis player to win a medal at the Asian Games, transforming an unconventional beginning into a crowning achievement. Meena featured in the 2023 edition of the event, but lost in the quarterfinals.

Also Read:Asian Games 2026: Indian TT pairs advance to mixed doubles quarters