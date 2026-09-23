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Trump Hosts World Leaders at Private NY Reception During UN Week
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump hosted world leaders at an official diplomatic reception in New York late Tuesday, held on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.
The private gathering took place at the Lotte New York Palace on Madison Avenue in Midtown Manhattan, drawing together visiting heads of state, government delegations and accompanying spouses in town for the General Debate's high-level week.
Organizers kept the event entirely closed to the press, and officials did not immediately disclose details of any bilateral discussions, remarks made by attendees, or a full list of guests.
The reception is a customary host-nation gathering extended to visiting world leaders during the opening days of the UN General Assembly's General Debate.
The private gathering took place at the Lotte New York Palace on Madison Avenue in Midtown Manhattan, drawing together visiting heads of state, government delegations and accompanying spouses in town for the General Debate's high-level week.
Organizers kept the event entirely closed to the press, and officials did not immediately disclose details of any bilateral discussions, remarks made by attendees, or a full list of guests.
The reception is a customary host-nation gathering extended to visiting world leaders during the opening days of the UN General Assembly's General Debate.
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