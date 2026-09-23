Tree Service Madison Launches Treeservicemadison

Beltline-based tree company founded by Quincy Carroll offers tree removal, trimming, pruning, stump grinding and emergency tree service

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tree Service Madison, a local tree care company based on Madison's southwest side, has launched TreeServiceMadison. The site is a practical resource for homeowners in Madison and surrounding Dane County communities. It connects residents with tree removal, tree trimming, tree pruning, stump grinding, stump removal and emergency tree service. It also offers straightforward guidance to help homeowners understand their options before they commit to any work.Founded by Quincy Carroll, Tree Service Madison is built on a simple idea: not every tree that worries a homeowner needs to come down, and not every tree that looks healthy is safe to leave alone. The company's role is to tell the difference and explain it clearly."We take down the trees that have to go, look after the ones worth keeping, and tell you honestly which is which," said Carroll. "That's the whole job, as far as I'm concerned. People call us because they want a straight answer about a tree they're living next to."A Local Shop on the BeltlineTree Service Madison operates from its shop at 4269 W Beltline Hwy, 1st Floor, just off Seminole Highway on Madison's southwest side. The location sits close to established neighborhoods such as Nakoma, Orchard Ridge, Midvale Heights, Meadowood and Dunn's Marsh, with the Fitchburg line only a short distance away.Being on the Beltline puts most of Dane County a short drive away. In addition to Madison, the company serves Fitchburg, Verona, Middleton, Monona, McFarland, Sun Prairie, Waunakee, Oregon, Cottage Grove, DeForest, Windsor, Stoughton, Mount Horeb, Cross Plains, Shorewood Hills and Maple Bluff."Madison is a city of mature trees, and a lot of them are planted close to houses, driveways and power lines," Carroll said. "Knowing these neighborhoods matters. The trees on an older lot in Nakoma face different problems than a newer yard out in Verona or Sun Prairie."Tree Care Services for Madison-Area HomeownersAs a full-service Madison tree service, the company handles tree removal for dead, dying, storm-damaged or structurally unsafe trees. It also provides tree trimming and tree pruning to improve clearance, reduce weight on weak limbs and support long-term tree health. Stump grinding and stump removal services help homeowners reclaim yard space after a tree comes down.The company also offers emergency tree service and storm-damaged tree cleanup when high winds, heavy snow or ice bring down limbs or whole trees. Tree risk evaluations help homeowners judge whether a tree poses a real hazard. Before any major project, Tree Service Madison walks homeowners through what the work involves and why it may or may not be necessary.A Practical, Homeowner-First ApproachMuch of what sets the company apart is what happens before any equipment arrives. Many trees that concern homeowners can be trimmed, reduced, monitored or preserved rather than removed. Others, including dead, diseased, badly damaged or structurally compromised trees, may need to come down for safety reasons. Tree Service Madison aims to explain that difference plainly before a homeowner spends money on work they may not need."A lot of calls start as questions, not service requests," Carroll said. "Somebody notices a crack in a trunk, or a big limb hanging over the garage, or their ash tree is thinning out. They don't know yet whether they need us at all. Our goal is to help them understand what they're looking at first, and then choose the right work, if any."The company does not promise that every tree can be saved or that every tree should be removed. Recommendations depend on what an on-site inspection actually shows.The Questions Madison Homeowners Ask MostTree care in Madison often comes with local questions that go beyond the tree itself. Homeowners frequently want to know whether a tree needs a permit before removal, and whether a tree sits on their private property or on the terrace, the strip between the sidewalk and the street. That distinction affects who is responsible for the tree and who can work on it.Other common questions include whether pruning will solve a problem or whether removal is the safer choice, and what to do right after a storm damages a tree. Oak wilt is a particular concern in Madison. Pruning timing matters for oaks, and homeowners often want to understand the risk before any cuts are made. Emerald ash borer remains a major issue across Dane County, and many ash tree owners are weighing whether to treat, monitor or remove.To help with these decisions, TreeServiceMadison publishes plain-English guides on Madison tree permits, terrace trees, oak wilt, emerald ash borer and other homeowner questions. The guides are meant to be read before anyone makes a call. They give residents a clearer picture of their situation and the questions worth asking."We'd rather a homeowner come to us already understanding the basics," Carroll said. "It makes for a better conversation and a better decision, whether they hire us or not."A Resource as Well as a ServiceBeyond the guides, TreeServiceMadison gives homeowners a simple way to find service pages for each type of tree work, check whether their community falls within the service area, get directions to the Beltline shop and reach the company directly. The site is designed to be useful to someone standing in their yard looking up at a tree they're unsure about, not just to someone who has already decided to hire a crew.Tree Service Madison is open Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and can be reached at (608) 571-1326. Homeowners dealing with storm damage or a tree that poses an immediate hazard are encouraged to call and explain the situation so the company can advise on next steps.About Tree Service MadisonTree Service Madison is a local tree service with a shop on the Beltline, founded by Quincy Carroll. The company takes down the trees that have to go, looks after the ones worth keeping, and tells customers honestly which is which. Serving

Quincy Carroll

Tree Service Madison

+1 608-571-1326

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Tree Service Madison Launches TreeServiceMadison News Provided By Tree Service Madison September 23, 2026, 07:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Insurance Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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