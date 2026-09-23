Khatushyamji Chairperson Poll Rescheduled On Sep 25 After Missing Cong Councillor Traced

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Sep 23 (IANS) The Rajasthan State Election Commission has rescheduled the election for the Khatushyamji Municipal Council chairperson after missing Congress councillor Lakshmi Devi was traced by police, bringing an end to the uncertainty that had led to the postponement of the poll.

Voting for the chairperson's post will now be held on September 25, while the vice-chairperson election is scheduled for September 26.

According to an order issued by State Election Commission Secretary Rajesh Verma on September 22, the postponed chairperson election process and declaration of results will be completed on September 25, followed by polling for the vice-chairperson's post a day later.

The chairperson election, originally scheduled for September 21, was deferred after Congress councillor Lakshmi Devi of Ward 10 failed to reach the polling venue. Her husband, Harlal, subsequently lodged a police complaint alleging that she had been abducted.

Following the complaint, police launched an extensive search operation. Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Jangid said multiple teams were constituted under the supervision of SP Praveen Nayak Lunawat and pressed into service to trace the councillor using technical and field intelligence.

The councillor was located on Tuesday morning after a search lasting more than 13 hours. She was brought to the police station, produced before a court, and later handed over to her husband.

The councillor's disappearance had stalled the election process. On September 21, District Election Officer Kapil Upadhyay extended polling time several times in an attempt to enable her participation in the voting. However, when she failed to arrive, election officials initiated the process of sealing the ballot box containing the 19 votes already cast for the chairperson's election.

The ballot box was sealed in the presence of the contesting candidates, BJP nominee Prem Devi Rulania and Congress candidate Vinita Poonia, before being deposited at the Khatushyamji police station under police protection in the early hours of September 22.

With the missing councillor now traced and the revised election schedule notified, focus has shifted to the September 25 polling and declaration of results for the chairperson's post.