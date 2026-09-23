Sunita Ahuja Says She Doesn't 'Regret' Marrying Govinda Amid His Ganpati Visit With Rumoured GF Komal Rani Swarnkar

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja are one of the most loved couples. But if rumours are true, then all is not good between the two. From filing for an alleged divorce, withdrawing it, to Govinda being spotted with a new alleged girlfriend, Komal Rani Swarnkar, one event after another in their personal life has made every fan wonder 'what's going on'!

Just recently, Govinda also visited the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja with Komal, but Sunita, on the other hand, visited the pandal alone to seek blessings, adding more fuel to the fire. However, now, in a recent interview, Ahuja has opened up about her equation with Govinda and about her feelings about the entire situation.

What Sunita Said

In a chat with the Balaji Telefilms YouTube channel, Sunita said, "I have no regrets. When I met Govinda, he was a very nice person. He was very honest. I am a very emotional person. People think I am very hard and strict, but whatever I speak I say it from my heart. There are very few people who can understand me."

She added,“I don't have any regrets for marrying him. I want people to live their life and let others also live. Now we have come to this extent that he is living his life and I have started living my life. I loved Govinda when he had nothing. I came from a big family, and he didn't, but I still loved him. I still have that emotion. I don't know whether he still has it, but I still do."

On Taking Govinda BAck?

Sunita said she did not want to comment on whether she would welcome Govinda back into her life, making it clear that she does not forgive easily or believe in giving people unlimited chances. She emphasised that self-respect is extremely important to her, adding that while she may give someone multiple opportunities to change, she would eventually ask them to leave if they continued to hurt her.

She further said that a man who fails to respect or value a woman's love does not deserve a place in her life. According to Sunita, if a man is unable to appreciate a good woman, the loss is his and not something she would see as her own bad luck.