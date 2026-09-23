NRI Leaves US After 23 Years, Sells His Home And Business To Move Back To Mumbai, Calls It Safer

A non-resident Indian has sparked discussion online after sharing why he chose to leave behind a settled life in the United States and return to India after more than two decades abroad.

In a post that has gained attention on social media, the man explained that he moved to the US at the age of 15 and spent the next 23 years building his education, career and business there. Despite achieving what many would describe as the American dream, he eventually decided to relocate permanently to Mumbai.

According to his account, he attended college in New York City, where he completed both his bachelor's and master's degrees in biomedical engineering. He later secured a position in the pharmaceutical industry, with his employer sponsoring his H-1B visa.

Over time, he became a US citizen and launched his own business, which he described as successful. Professionally and financially, he had built a stable life for himself in America.

However, family circumstances gradually changed his priorities.

The man said his parents remained in India and had no plans to move overseas. As they grew older, the distance between them became increasingly difficult to ignore. The situation became more personal after his father was diagnosed with cancer and later passed away at the age of 70.

His mother was left managing the household while caring for her elderly mother and family dog, both of whom, he noted, were cancer survivors.

Family Became The Deciding Factor

The NRI explained that supporting his mother became the main reason behind his decision to return.

By that stage of life, he had already achieved many of the milestones associated with professional success in the United States. He described himself as established in his career, living in a suburban home and enjoying a comfortable lifestyle.

Still, he found himself increasingly drawn back to India.

He first spent time in the country in 2018 and returned again in 2020, shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic. During those visits, he began reassessing where he wanted to live long term.

The experience changed his perspective.

I returned to India after 23 yrs u/metauniverse in returnToIndia

He said India gradually started to feel like home again and that Mumbai, in particular, gave him a greater sense of comfort and security. The feeling eventually convinced him to plan a permanent move.

In 2022, he returned to the US, resigned from his pharmaceutical position, sold his business and began organizing his exit strategy.

The following year, he sold his house in Pennsylvania and relocated to Mumbai.

A Different Kind Of Success

Since moving back, he has remained professionally active through consulting work and technology-transfer projects with Indian companies.

The transition also allowed him to reconnect with childhood friends he had left behind years earlier. Though many of them now have families and busy schedules, he said they continue meeting regularly and still plan occasional trips together.

While he occasionally misses certain aspects of life in America, including friends and lifestyle conveniences, he believes returning was the right decision.

For him, the ability to spend time with family carries greater value than professional achievements alone.

The man wrote that simple moments such as sharing home-cooked meals, having evening tea with a parent and listening to family stories have become some of the most meaningful parts of daily life.