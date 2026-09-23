Why Has A Live Music Show At Badrinath Dham Sparked A Heated Debate?

A live musical performance at Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand has triggered a heated debate online. Several social media users questioned whether a high-volume cultural event was appropriate near one of Hinduism's most revered pilgrimage sites. The performance was part of the Devbhoomi Cultural Festival 2026, held on September 19 and 20 at the Tourist Arrival Plaza in Badrinath. The festival was organised as an Indian Army initiative in partnership with local communities and Uttarakhand Tourism, with folk music, dance, handicrafts and other cultural programmes on the schedule.

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A post shared by Anoop Nautiyal (@anoop_nautiyal)

Priyanka Meher's performance draws criticism

Singer Priyanka Meher performed on the first day of the festival. Videos from the event later circulated on social media, showing a lively stage performance and people dancing near the venue.

An X user with the handle @himalaynhindu objected to the location of the programme, arguing that loud, club-style music did not suit the spiritual character of Badrinath Dham. The user stressed that the criticism was not directed at Meher or other Pahadi artists, but at the decision to hold such an event at the site.

There's a REASON why evn Shankh is forbidden in Badrinath Dham. That place has its own sanctity. And nw? DJs are blasting there. Club style music has a time & place. A sacred Teerth is NOT it. This govt's obsession to make every Dham a picnic spot is ruining the soul of Devbhumi. twitter/IwTVViWfIn

- Himalayan Hindu (@himalayanhindu) September 22, 2026

Badrinath Dham is destroyed by people. People supporting singer. Go ahead but not into Badrinath Dham It is a place for twitter/VvUfvMlhdC

- Sumit Bhadola (@sumitofficialai) September 22, 2026

To preserve the sacred silence of the Himalayas, even Shankh is banned in Badrinath. Now, club-style DJs are blasting loud music. Shattering centuries of quietude for loud entertainment is the new definition of a sacred space in New India outrage gang is hurt now? twitter/7viBKrXvN3

- D (@Deb_livnletliv) September 22, 2026

The post also referred to the long-standing tradition of not blowing a conch at Badrinath. Religious accounts and local tradition say the shankh is not blown at the temple, although explanations for the practice vary.

Activist Anoop Nautiyal joins debate

Uttarakhand social activist Anoop Nautiyal reshared the criticism and said he agreed with the concern over the venue. His post led to another wave of reactions, with users questioning who had approved the programme and whether pilgrimage centres were increasingly being treated as entertainment destinations.

Several commenters said Badrinath should remain a place for prayer, meditation and peace. Others described the scenes as 'disheartening' and questioned the role of the temple committee and the state authorities.

Debate also turns to responsibility

Not every reaction focused on the artist. One detailed response argued that blaming a performer alone missed the larger issue. It said organisers and approving authorities should also be asked how the programme was designed and whether the cultural and spiritual setting of the venue had been properly considered.

The same response added that Uttarakhand's folk culture should not be pushed away from sacred spaces altogether. Instead, it argued that the form, scale and presentation of cultural programmes should match the character of the location.

Official festival material described the event's theme as 'Our Heritage, Our Future' and said it was intended to celebrate Uttarakhand's living traditions and support local communities. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Badrinath on September 20 and attended the festival after offering prayers at the shrine. The criticism, however, centred less on the festival's cultural purpose and more on whether its musical format and location respected the Dham's religious atmosphere.