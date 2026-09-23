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Argentina Protests UK Over 'Illegitimate' Falklands Oil Licenses
(MENAFN) Argentina lodged a formal diplomatic protest with the UK Embassy in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, condemning what it called the "illegitimate" extension of offshore hydrocarbon licenses in the Falkland Islands.
The protest, issued on the instructions of Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno, firmly rejected the license extension along with approval granted to Navitas Petroleum Atlantic Limited — a subsidiary of Israel's Navitas Petroleum — to acquire a 65% stake in license area PL001.
The Argentine Foreign Ministry reaffirmed the country's sovereignty claim over the continental shelf, arguing that unilateral exploration of its resources violates international law.
"All hydrocarbon activity on the Argentine Continental Shelf that lacks explicit authorization from competent national authorities constitutes an illegal act," the ministry said.
Buenos Aires said the actions breach UN General Assembly Resolution 31/49, which calls on Argentina and the UK to refrain from unilateral decisions that could alter the situation while the sovereignty dispute remains unresolved. Argentina also invoked UN General Assembly Resolution 2065 (XX), which acknowledges the existence of a sovereignty dispute between the two nations and urges negotiations toward a peaceful resolution.
The ministry said Argentina does not recognize the authority of foreign officials to grant concessions or approve investment commitments in the disputed territory. It warned that individuals or companies involved, directly or indirectly, in unauthorized hydrocarbon activity could face civil, administrative and criminal penalties under Argentine law.
Despite the diplomatic friction, Argentina reiterated its openness to constructive dialogue with the UK, calling for a resumption of bilateral negotiations to peacefully resolve the long-running sovereignty dispute over the Falkland Islands, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands.
The protest, issued on the instructions of Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno, firmly rejected the license extension along with approval granted to Navitas Petroleum Atlantic Limited — a subsidiary of Israel's Navitas Petroleum — to acquire a 65% stake in license area PL001.
The Argentine Foreign Ministry reaffirmed the country's sovereignty claim over the continental shelf, arguing that unilateral exploration of its resources violates international law.
"All hydrocarbon activity on the Argentine Continental Shelf that lacks explicit authorization from competent national authorities constitutes an illegal act," the ministry said.
Buenos Aires said the actions breach UN General Assembly Resolution 31/49, which calls on Argentina and the UK to refrain from unilateral decisions that could alter the situation while the sovereignty dispute remains unresolved. Argentina also invoked UN General Assembly Resolution 2065 (XX), which acknowledges the existence of a sovereignty dispute between the two nations and urges negotiations toward a peaceful resolution.
The ministry said Argentina does not recognize the authority of foreign officials to grant concessions or approve investment commitments in the disputed territory. It warned that individuals or companies involved, directly or indirectly, in unauthorized hydrocarbon activity could face civil, administrative and criminal penalties under Argentine law.
Despite the diplomatic friction, Argentina reiterated its openness to constructive dialogue with the UK, calling for a resumption of bilateral negotiations to peacefully resolve the long-running sovereignty dispute over the Falkland Islands, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands.
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