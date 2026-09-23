Harmanpreet, Smriti, Shafali, Deepti Revel In Back-To-Back Asian Games Gold Medal Triumph

MENAFN - IANS) Nisshin, Sep 23 (IANS) Captain Harmanpreet Kaur praised India's clinical run in winning the gold medal in Asian Games for the second successive time, while vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, opener Shafali Verma and all-rounder Deepti Sharma spoke of immense pride in watching the national anthem play on foreign soil once more.

After winning a gold medal in the Asian Games in Hangzhou in 2023, India defended it with aplomb with a stellar 147-run win over Sri Lanka at the Korogi Sports Park on Tuesday. It was also the second straight win over Sri Lanka after having defeated them in the recent Asia Cup 2026 final held in Dubai earlier this month.

“The gold medal platform has opened. Our first gold medal has arrived. It's a very special feeling. Ever since we arrived in Japan and started preparing for the Asian Games, we had only one goal in mind - to win the gold medal. So this day is a very special day for us.

“Ever since the Asia Cup began, everyone wanted to set some standards and match them every day. The way the team played throughout the tournament, it was a very dominating performance. As a captain, it was a very good thing for me that everyone contributed so well and gave outstanding performances.

“So it felt good that we enjoyed so much on the ground. The atmosphere was great. Everyone played well together and we were able to create good memories. We got to see good achievements. It felt good that we won two back-to-back tournaments,” Harmanpreet said in a video posted on BCCI's social media accounts on Wednesday.

She also extended her best wishes to the rest of the Indian contingent.“Best wishes and I'm sure that all the athletes will get opportunities in the future. Best wishes to all of them and I hope we'll get the maximum number of gold medals.”

Smriti, meanwhile, highlighted the significance of bouncing back strongly from the early exit made in this year's T20 World Cup in England and the quest to maintain high standards.“The last one in China was a pretty special one. Here again in Japan, I'm very proud to see the tricolour going high and the national anthem playing - I think it's a very proud moment.

“It's been good, I mean, after a disappointing World Cup, it's good to come back in winning ways. The Asia Cup and Asian Games are important tournaments, but we'll have to keep doing this against better opponents.

“I never imagined as a kid that I'll be playing for India ever and give it all - scoring runs or winning matches for India. So it's a special occasion for all of us and the Indian fans as well who've been right there and me and the team and it's just the start, I guess,” she stated.

Shafali, who achieved a long-cherished milestone of hitting a T20I century in the semi-final clash against Bangladesh, expressed sheer joy at standing atop the podium.“Victory always brings happiness – that's all I would say. Team unity has gotten really strong and winning more trophies and medals give the team confidence, I would say. So I think we all are so happy about that.

“When I started playing in my childhood, my favourite format was T20. I think it was my childhood dream to score a hundred whenever I debut for the Indian team. I made my debut in 2019. and since then, I've been manifesting that I want to score a hundred in T20.

“It took me a long time to get the hundred, but I'm happy and glad it came. I will try to be in that moment again and again and I'm so happy about that. It's the best feeling to go on the podium and wear that gold medal around my neck. It's the best feeling. When I saw my country's flag flying high, I was so very happy,” she said.

Deepti signed off by saying that consistency in winning medals and trophies has become the trademark of the Indian team.“If I talk about the first year, we won the gold medal then as well. This year also, consistency is the key, which Team India always delivers.

“We prepared for this moment and at the end, we won the gold medal. So it feels really good. I'm so happy to have won the first gold medal of 2026 for India. It's a very proud moment.”