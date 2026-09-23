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EUR/USD Signal 23/09: Downward Trend Continues
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bearish view
- Sell the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1353. Add a stop-loss at 1.1500. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Buy the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1500. Add a stop-loss at 1.1353.
Separately, the flash manufacturing PMI in the US is expected to come in at 53.6, down slightly from last month's 53.9. The services PMI is expected to come in at 55.8 from last month's 56.5.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewEUR/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily chart shows that the EUR/USD has been in a downward trend in the past few months. It slipped from a high of 1.1710 in August to a low of 1.1430 this week as the US dollar rally continued.The Average Directional Index (ADX) has jumped to 29.17, its highest level since September 10. A rising ADX indicator is a sign that the downward momentum is continuing.The pair has dropped below the 50-day moving average and the Supertrend indicator. Therefore, the path of the least resistance for the pair is bearish, with the next target being at 1.1353, its lowest level in July this year. The downward trend will become invalid if it moves above the psychological level of 1.1500.Ready to trade our daily Forex signal? Check out the best forex brokers in Europe worth using
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