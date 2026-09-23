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Bessent Emerges as Frontrunner for Trump's New AI Czar Role
(MENAFN) U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has emerged as a leading candidate to become the administration's new artificial intelligence adviser, a U.S. news website reported, citing three people familiar with the matter.
Other contenders under consideration include White House Office of Science and Technology Policy Director Michael Kratsios, a longtime technology policy adviser to President Donald Trump, and Office of Personnel Management Director Scott Kupor, who left venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz to join the administration.
"Any reporting about personnel decisions that have not been officially announced by the administration should be regarded as baseless speculation," White House spokesperson Kush Desai said in response to questions about the prospective appointment.
The potential pick follows an announcement Trump made on Truth Social Saturday, in which he revealed plans to name an "AI czar" and establish an "AI force." Trump offered no operational details on either initiative and did not outline how the administration intends to carry them out.
The report emerges amid ongoing, intense debate over artificial intelligence governance, corporate liability and the pace of technological development.
Other contenders under consideration include White House Office of Science and Technology Policy Director Michael Kratsios, a longtime technology policy adviser to President Donald Trump, and Office of Personnel Management Director Scott Kupor, who left venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz to join the administration.
"Any reporting about personnel decisions that have not been officially announced by the administration should be regarded as baseless speculation," White House spokesperson Kush Desai said in response to questions about the prospective appointment.
The potential pick follows an announcement Trump made on Truth Social Saturday, in which he revealed plans to name an "AI czar" and establish an "AI force." Trump offered no operational details on either initiative and did not outline how the administration intends to carry them out.
The report emerges amid ongoing, intense debate over artificial intelligence governance, corporate liability and the pace of technological development.
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