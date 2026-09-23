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Trump Holds Talks With Venezuela's Rodriguez
(MENAFN) In their first face-to-face meeting since the capture of former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, U.S. President Donald Trump sat down with Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodriguez Tuesday on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly session.
Describing the meeting on the U.S. social media platform X, Rodriguez said: "We held a historic meeting with the President of the United States, Donald Trump, during which we discussed strengthening the bilateral relationship between our countries and advancing a cooperation agenda in strategic areas such as energy, mining, security and other matters of mutual interest."
She went on to thank the U.S. administration for its "steadfast support" in the aftermath of the June 24 earthquakes, crediting Washington with helping Caracas secure its "reintegration into multilateral forums."
Caracas and Washington, she said, are bound by a historic relationship the two sides are now "called upon to steer through dialogue" — with her government committed to diplomacy that delivers "concrete results and collective benefits for the Venezuelan people."
According to a White House background disclosure, the informal pull-aside session brought together several senior U.S. officials: Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, and Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller. No formal joint statement or readout followed the talks.
Tuesday's meeting was the first between Trump and Rodriguez since a U.S. military raid in Caracas on Jan. 3 captured Maduro and transported him to New York, where he faces federal narcotics charges he denies. In the wake of his detention, Washington formally recognized Rodriguez as head of an interim Venezuelan government.
The talks also come on the heels of a far-reaching bilateral energy deal struck in August, granting Washington long-term rights to more than 65 billion barrels of proven crude reserves spanning 17 oil fields through a binational joint venture.
Describing the meeting on the U.S. social media platform X, Rodriguez said: "We held a historic meeting with the President of the United States, Donald Trump, during which we discussed strengthening the bilateral relationship between our countries and advancing a cooperation agenda in strategic areas such as energy, mining, security and other matters of mutual interest."
She went on to thank the U.S. administration for its "steadfast support" in the aftermath of the June 24 earthquakes, crediting Washington with helping Caracas secure its "reintegration into multilateral forums."
Caracas and Washington, she said, are bound by a historic relationship the two sides are now "called upon to steer through dialogue" — with her government committed to diplomacy that delivers "concrete results and collective benefits for the Venezuelan people."
According to a White House background disclosure, the informal pull-aside session brought together several senior U.S. officials: Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, and Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller. No formal joint statement or readout followed the talks.
Tuesday's meeting was the first between Trump and Rodriguez since a U.S. military raid in Caracas on Jan. 3 captured Maduro and transported him to New York, where he faces federal narcotics charges he denies. In the wake of his detention, Washington formally recognized Rodriguez as head of an interim Venezuelan government.
The talks also come on the heels of a far-reaching bilateral energy deal struck in August, granting Washington long-term rights to more than 65 billion barrels of proven crude reserves spanning 17 oil fields through a binational joint venture.
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