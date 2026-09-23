Sapyen And MSI Australia Partner To Make Post-Vasectomy Testing More Accessible

Sapyen Post Vasectomy Semen Analysis Test Kit

MSI Australia and Sapyen are partnering to address a gap in care: up to 45% of Australian men do not complete recommended post-vasectomy testing.

- Dr Justin LowMELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sapyen and MSI Australia have entered a new long-term partnership that gives MSI vasectomy clients the option to complete their post-vasectomy semen analysis at home through Sapyen.MSI Australia is the country's leading provider of sexual and reproductive healthcare and Australia's largest independently accredited vasectomy provider. For more than 20 years, MSI has provided Australians with access to contraception and reproductive health services, including through its twenty vasectomy clinics nationally.A vasectomy is a permanent form of male contraception that works by dividing or sealing the vas deferens, the tubes that carry sperm from the testicles into the semen.MSI Australia's Medical Director, Vasectomy Services, Dr Justin Low, has performed more than 10,000 vasectomies and has played a central role in establishing and maintaining MSI's national standards for vasectomy care.“We see Sapyen as a great option especially for men who live remotely or men who struggle with the timing requirements of standard testing protocols in Australia. The team at Sapyen have developed a very efficient system with monitoring of progress from beginning to end of the PVSA process.” Dr Justin Low, Medical Director, Vasectomy Services, MSI AustraliaThe partnership comes as demand for vasectomy services continues to grow across Australia. Medicare data reported in 2026 shows that more than 36,000 vasectomies were performed nationally in 2025, compared with 22,230 in 2015.Importantly, the procedure itself is only one part of the clinical pathway.Following a vasectomy, clients need to complete a post-vasectomy semen analysis (PVSA), to confirm that sperm are no longer present at a level associated with ongoing pregnancy risk and that the procedure has been successful.Yet approximately up to 45% of Australian men do not complete their recommended PVSA.While vasectomy is highly effective, it does not take effect immediately and, in a small proportion of cases, the procedure may fail or the vas deferens may reconnect. Until clearance is confirmed through semen analysis, there remains a genuine risk of pregnancy.Through the new partnership, MSI clients will have the option to complete their PVSA using the Sapyen Test Kit. Clients can produce their sample at home, combine it with Sapyen's proprietary SPX72TM preservation medium, and return it to one of Sapyen's partner accredited laboratories for analysis.The model removes one of the most significant practical barriers associated with semen testing: the requirement for clients to travel to a pathology collection centre and produce a sample within a narrow testing window.For MSI clients, it provides a simpler and more convenient way to complete an important component of their post-vasectomy care, while retaining the clinical pathway and follow-up established by MSI Australia.“Post-vasectomy semen analysis is an important part of confirming the outcome of a vasectomy, but traditional testing can be inconvenient for clients to complete. With a substantial proportion of men not returning for follow-up testing, there is a clear opportunity to make that pathway easier.Through this partnership, MSI clients will be able to complete their PVSA from home, removing much of the logistical burden associated with traditional semen testing. We expect that greater convenience will translate into higher completion rates and a better overall post-vasectomy experience.” Ash Ramachandran, Founder and CEO, SapyenFor Melbourne-based Sapyen, the partnership represents another step in extending at-home semen diagnostics beyond fertility assessment and into other important areas of male reproductive healthcare.For 26 years, MSI Australia has helped Australians choose if, when and how they access reproductive healthcare. It is the country's largest not-for-profit provider of sexual and reproductive health services. Through MS Health, it is also Australia's only not-for-profit pharmaceutical sponsor of medical abortion medicine. On both fronts, MSI stands behind choice across the full pathway of care.Sapyen is proud to partner with MSI Australia to make post-vasectomy testing simpler, more accessible and easier to complete for Australian men.

Ash Ramachandran

Sapyen

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Sapyen and MSI Australia Partner to Make Post-Vasectomy Testing More Accessible News Provided By Sapyen September 23, 2026, 07:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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