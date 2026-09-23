Industry Recognitions Confirm What We Already Know: The Hemp Doctor Makes The Best THC Drinks

The best THC drinks from The Hemp Doctor

The Hemp Doctor earned two 2026 industry honors from Beer Connoisseur and ECRM, adding to a growing record as one of the best THC drink brands.

MOORESVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Hemp Doctor's THC drink lineup has picked up two separate industry recognitions in 2026: an Editor's Choice feature from Beer Connoisseur in June, and the Best THC/CBD Beverage award at the ECRM On & Off Premise Adult Beverage Fall Session Grand Tasting in August. Two independent trade and editorial sources naming the same lineup in the same calendar year is a pattern, not a coincidence.

Beer Connoisseur featured The Hemp Doctor in its "Best THC Drinks & Cannabis Seltzers " Editor's Choice roundup, praising the lineup for flavors that land without an overpowering hemp aftertaste and for offering a dose for nearly every preference, from lighter 15mg seltzers up to the 100mg ZOOTED for experienced consumers. Two months later, at the ECRM Grand Tasting in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, the company's drinks beat out six competing big brands in a live vote from roughly 100 to 120 buyers, distributors, and food service professionals. The Hemp Doctor was the only brand to take home the Best THC/CBD Beverage title that night.

"THC beverages are one of the fastest-growing ways people are choosing to relax, and we've focused on making drinks that are easy to enjoy and fully transparent about what's inside," said Robert Shade, Founder and CEO of The Hemp Doctor. "Being named among the best THC drinks by different publications and tasting events tells us that focus is paying off. We built this lineup because the THC beverage category was full of products that worked sometimes. We wanted to build something that worked every time."

The external recognition tracks with what The Hemp Doctor's own buyers are reporting. In a survey of more than 10,000 customers published in September 2026, relaxation was the single largest use case in the entire dataset, representing 18.9 percent of all use-case selections. When relaxation, sleep, and stress relief are combined, they account for 48.5 percent of all use-case selections across the survey. The Hemp Doctor's drink lineup was built to serve exactly those three outcomes.

A Range Built Around Five Distinct Profiles

The Hemp Doctor's THC drink lineup isn't one formula in different cans. It's five distinct cannabinoid profiles built for different moments:

Southern High D9:CBG Seltzer - 5mg Delta-9 THC + 10mg CBG, zero sugar and zero calories, built for relaxation in flavors including Wild Grape and Peach Passionfruit. The company's consumer survey found that 47.3 percent of buyers who pair CBD and THC together notice some overall improvement in their experience.

Southern High Boost Slim D9:THCV Seltzer - 10mg Delta-9 THC + 5mg THCV with 100mg of yerba mate caffeine, a daytime, sociable format. "It's a daytime uplifting, sociable buzz," said Clay Kramm, Sales and Consumer Specialist at The Hemp Doctor.

ZOOTED 100mg Delta-9 THC Seltzer - the strongest seltzer in the lineup, nano-emulsified and built for experienced consumers, in Blue Razz and Lemon Lime.

PHUK'D UP 50mg High Potency Seltzer - a mid-to-high strength format in flavors including Strawberry Lemonade and Pina Colada.

DROP Fast Acting Mixer - a flavorless, nano-emulsified liquid mixer with 15mg Delta-9 THC or 2.5mg THCP per 5mL vial, designed to be added to any non-alcoholic beverage.

KAYO 25mg Rapid Release Delta-9 THC Drink Mix - a powder-stick format built for fast onset.

Every product in the lineup uses nano-emulsification, which The Hemp Doctor says brings onset down to roughly 15 to 20 minutes, compared with 45 to 90 minutes for a traditional edible.

"We have nano-emulsified products now, and all that means is it's fast-acting. It's going to kick in within fifteen to twenty minutes a lot of the time," Kramm said. That speed matters more than most brands acknowledge: 71.6 percent of The Hemp Doctor product users reported feeling stress relief within one hour of consumption, and 24.3 percent reported a near-immediate response within 15 minutes.

The hemp behind the drinks is sourced from organic-practice farms in Colorado and North Carolina and processed using supercritical CO2 extraction rather than harsh chemical solvents. Cannabinoids are incorporated during manufacturing rather than applied afterward, so the company says every serving contains what the label states. Each batch goes through in-house HPLC testing before independent third-party lab verification, with certificates of analysis published by SKU at thehempdoctor/lab-results/ - no login or registration required.

About The Hemp Doctor

The Hemp Doctor has been providing quality hemp-derived products since 2018. The North Carolina-based company is known for offering cannabinoid products ranging from THC drinks and premium THCA flower to pre-rolls, Delta-9 edibles, THC vapes, and more.

The company stands out for its dedication to producing quality products paired with customer satisfaction. With over 250,000 returning customers, thousands of subscribers, 10,000+ reviews, and a Trustpilot rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars, The Hemp Doctor has positioned itself as a leader in the industry.

The Hemp Doctor prioritizes consumer safety, with products tested by independent third-party laboratories and supported by available certificates of analysis (COAs). It also conducts ongoing consumer research to inform its own product development and to contribute to the broader hemp industry's understanding of the modern hemp buyer.

For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact:



Tara Phoenix

The Hemp Doctor

+1 917-797-8347

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Industry Recognitions Confirm What We Already Know: The Hemp Doctor Makes the Best THC Drinks News Provided By The Hemp Doctor September 23, 2026, 07:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail



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