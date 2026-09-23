Issuer: hpw Metallwerk GmbH / Key word(s): Sustainability/Product Launch

HPW strengthens Garsten site with new copper wire casting plant and focuses on sustainable production

23.09.2026 / 08:19 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HPW strengthens Garsten site with new copper wire casting plant and focuses on sustainable production

Significant CO2 reduction through the direct use of copper scrap and recycled cathodes Competitive advantage and increased resilience through flexible production of premium copper wire Garsten, [23.09.2026] – HPW Metallwerk GmbH (HPW), based in Linz and a leading global technology partner for high-performance wires in electromobility, has reached another strategic milestone on its global expansion course: a new production hall was built and an innovative UPCAST® plant for manufacturing copper wire was successfully commissioned at the Garsten facility, HPW's state-of-the-art electromobility center. With this commissioning, HPW not only expands its technological production capacities for the global automotive and industrial sectors but also optimizes its vertical integration and raw material resilience for the long term. Increasing the depth of value creation forms the foundation for accelerated corporate growth in a global market with extraordinary expansion potential. Independence and circular economy as margin drivers:

The new UPCAST® plant underscores HPW's commitment to combining highly efficient production technologies with ever-increasing sustainability requirements. The advanced casting process allows processed copper scrap to be reused directly in the plant as fully valuable raw material. In addition, recycled copper cathodes can also be utilized. This closed-loop circular economy drastically reduces the carbon footprint and cushions against volatile raw material availability on the global market. Dr. Ewald Koppensteiner, CEO of HPW: "For us, sustainability means using raw materials efficiently and keeping valuable materials in the cycle. With our new UPCAST® plant, we can flexibly use both copper cathodes and high-quality copper scrap to cast premium copper wire. This significant increase in our manufacturing depth massively improves our security of supply in the volatile copper market and secures us a clear competitive advantage that directly and positively impacts our resilience and profitability." The Garsten site plays a central role within the HPW Group. As a dedicated electromobility center, the plant is precisely tailored to meet the extremely high quality and volume requirements of international premium automotive manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier-1 suppliers. The new copper wire casting plant significantly expands this range of capabilities, secures the long-term competitiveness of the site, and creates the infrastructural basis for the upcoming international market expansion. With continuous revenue growth and the expansion of key technologies for next-generation electric drivetrains, HPW consolidates its position as a highly innovative technology leader. This major investment in Garsten is a clear signal of the long-term substance and economic strength of the entire corporate group. About HPW HPW, high performance wires, is a technology company that develops and produces key components for the global energy transition. HPW's high-performance flat wires are mainly used in e-mobility and in the field of renewable energies. The products are characterised by high efficiency, resilience and durability, thus increasing the efficiency of electric motors, for example. HPW is an established partner for customers worldwide - including major global OEMs as well as Tier 1 suppliers - in over 50 countries. HPW has the capacity to meet the ever-increasing global demand for high-performance wires. Based on patented technology and continuous innovation, HPW is constantly achieving further performance advantages and opening up additional application possibilities for its products. The company is headquartered in Linz, Austria. Contact hpw Metallwerk GmbH:

Franziska Pfaffelmaier

Head of Marketing & Corporate Communication

Tel. +43 732 30 72 70 - 2283

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