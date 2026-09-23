ViferaXS GmbH / Key word(s): Private Equity/Miscellaneous

ViferaXS Raises €12 Million to Advance Phase II Trial in Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and Expand Its Oncology Pipeline

23.09.2026 / 08:20 CET/CEST

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Financing round of €12 million closed, including grant funding, led by SPRIND (the German Federal Agency for Breakthrough Innovation) and Huma, with participation from private investors Proceeds fund a Phase II trial of CLLTAXS01 in chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), plus upcoming Phase I read-outs in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and fibrolamellar carcinoma (FLC) TÜBINGEN, Germany, Sept. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ViferaXS, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing peptide-based cancer immunotherapy for hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, today announced the close of the Series A financing round of up to €12 million, including grant funding. The round was led by SPRIND, the German Federal Agency for Breakthrough Innovation, and Huma, with participation from private investors.



The proceeds will fund ViferaXS' lead programme, a Phase II clinical trial of CLLTAXS01 in chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and support ViferaXS' broader pipeline. In parallel, the financing supports ongoing Phase I programmes in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and fibrolamellar carcinoma (FLC). Beyond these programs, the round enables ViferaXS to grow its team and advance preclinical work in further indications. "We are encouraged by the early clinical data of CLLTAXS01, and this financing lets us move that signal into a randomized Phase II study in CLL. We also expect to share Phase I data from our AML and FLC programs soon, so the field can see how a peptide-based cancer immunotherapy approach can potentially transform cancer care for patients," said Sezai Taskin, Chief Executive Officer of ViferaXS. "SPRIND believes in challenging the status quo by backing change makers. ViferaXS' peptide-based cancer immunotherapy approach, and its move into Phase II in CLL, is the kind of clinically grounded, high-ambition work we seek to accelerate. Our goal is to empower novel, breakthrough approaches, which we believe will have a long lasting and breakthrough positive effect on society" said Patrick Rose, PhD, Innovation Manager at SPRIND. Dan Vahdat, Founder and CEO of Huma, said: "We are building the operating system for clinical trials, bringing data, intelligence and execution into one platform. We are proud to back ViferaXS through both our investment and our technology, helping accelerate its mission to bring new cancer therapies to patients." About ViferaXS ViferaXS GmbH is a clinical-stage biotechnology company and a spin-out of the Eberhard Karls University Tübingen based in Tübingen, Germany, developing cancer immunotherapies for hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. The company's core platform is a proprietary T Cell Activator technology designed to activate cytotoxic T cells against naturally presented tumor antigens. The clinical pipeline spans three oncology indications: acute myeloid leukemia (AML), chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and fibrolamellar carcinoma (FLC). About SPRIND SPRIND, the German Federal Agency for Breakthrough Innovation, funds and supports breakthrough innovations with significant societal and economic impact. Founded in 2019 and owned by the Federal Republic of Germany, SPRIND exists to advance high-ambition projects for which private-sector funding alone is often insufficient, and to help keep the value of those innovations in Germany and Europe. About Huma Huma is building the operating system for AI in regulated industries. Founded in healthcare, Huma enables governments, healthcare systems, life sciences companies and other regulated organisations to build, deploy and scale AI-powered applications and workflows. Huma brings together data, AI, applications and regulatory infrastructure in a single platform, powering production-grade AI across mission-critical environments worldwide.





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