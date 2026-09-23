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German Voters Debate Snap Election as Pressure on Merz Grows
(MENAFN) Nearly half of German voters surveyed said they would support holding a new national election if Chancellor Friedrich Merz were to leave office, according to a new INSA poll published Tuesday.
The survey found that 45% favored an early election in the event of Merz’s resignation. Meanwhile, 31% said the CDU/CSU alliance and the center-left SPD should use their parliamentary majority to select a replacement.
Political pressure on Merz has increased following significant losses for his CDU in three state elections held this month. Although the chancellor has ruled out stepping down and said he intends to continue with his reform agenda, speculation about his political future has persisted in German media.
Respondents were also asked about potential successors. CSU leader and Bavarian Premier Markus Soeder received 20% support, followed by North Rhine-Westphalia Premier Hendrik Wuest at 14% and Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt at 6%.
The latest INSA survey also showed the AfD at 29.5%, its highest national level recorded by the polling institute. The CDU/CSU alliance registered 19.5%, creating a 10-point difference between the two parties, which also marked a record gap for INSA.
The survey found that 45% favored an early election in the event of Merz’s resignation. Meanwhile, 31% said the CDU/CSU alliance and the center-left SPD should use their parliamentary majority to select a replacement.
Political pressure on Merz has increased following significant losses for his CDU in three state elections held this month. Although the chancellor has ruled out stepping down and said he intends to continue with his reform agenda, speculation about his political future has persisted in German media.
Respondents were also asked about potential successors. CSU leader and Bavarian Premier Markus Soeder received 20% support, followed by North Rhine-Westphalia Premier Hendrik Wuest at 14% and Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt at 6%.
The latest INSA survey also showed the AfD at 29.5%, its highest national level recorded by the polling institute. The CDU/CSU alliance registered 19.5%, creating a 10-point difference between the two parties, which also marked a record gap for INSA.
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