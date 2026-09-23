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Falklands Row Reignites: UK 'Stands Firm' Against Argentina at UN
(MENAFN) The UK declared Tuesday it would "stand firm" against any challenge to its sovereignty over the Falkland Islands, prompting an immediate rebuttal from Argentina at the UN General Assembly, where Buenos Aires renewed its claim to the archipelago and denounced what it called an "illegal occupation."
"This is about upholding the UN charter and the rule of law," British Prime Minister Andy Burnham told world leaders during the General Debate of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly. "We will stand firm in the face of any threats and challenges to the rule of law, not just from Russia, but from others, too, including where they threaten the rights of British territories to remain British, such as the Falkland Islands," he added.
The Argentine delegation fired back, insisting that the islands — which Buenos Aires refers to as the Malvinas Islands — along with South Georgia, the South Sandwich Islands and the surrounding maritime areas, belong to Argentine territory.
The delegation argued that British forces ousted legitimate Argentine authorities from the islands in 1833 in violation of international law, maintaining that the archipelago remains "illegally occupied" by the UK.
Invoking UN General Assembly Resolution 2065 and repeated findings by the Special Committee on Decolonization, the Argentine mission voiced "full readiness" to resume substantive bilateral negotiations toward a peaceful resolution, calling on London to meet its decolonization obligations. Argentine representatives also pointed to Resolution 39/49, which calls on the UK to refrain from unilateral action that could alter the situation while the dispute remains under multilateral review.
The long-running territorial dispute over the British-controlled archipelago — located roughly 483 kilometers (300 miles) off Argentina's coast — has grown more heated as offshore hydrocarbon projects edge closer to production. Argentina recently filed a criminal complaint in federal court against several international energy companies over oil and gas exploration conducted under British licenses in the North Malvinas Basin, which Buenos Aires described as the illegal exploitation of its national resources.
"This is about upholding the UN charter and the rule of law," British Prime Minister Andy Burnham told world leaders during the General Debate of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly. "We will stand firm in the face of any threats and challenges to the rule of law, not just from Russia, but from others, too, including where they threaten the rights of British territories to remain British, such as the Falkland Islands," he added.
The Argentine delegation fired back, insisting that the islands — which Buenos Aires refers to as the Malvinas Islands — along with South Georgia, the South Sandwich Islands and the surrounding maritime areas, belong to Argentine territory.
The delegation argued that British forces ousted legitimate Argentine authorities from the islands in 1833 in violation of international law, maintaining that the archipelago remains "illegally occupied" by the UK.
Invoking UN General Assembly Resolution 2065 and repeated findings by the Special Committee on Decolonization, the Argentine mission voiced "full readiness" to resume substantive bilateral negotiations toward a peaceful resolution, calling on London to meet its decolonization obligations. Argentine representatives also pointed to Resolution 39/49, which calls on the UK to refrain from unilateral action that could alter the situation while the dispute remains under multilateral review.
The long-running territorial dispute over the British-controlled archipelago — located roughly 483 kilometers (300 miles) off Argentina's coast — has grown more heated as offshore hydrocarbon projects edge closer to production. Argentina recently filed a criminal complaint in federal court against several international energy companies over oil and gas exploration conducted under British licenses in the North Malvinas Basin, which Buenos Aires described as the illegal exploitation of its national resources.
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