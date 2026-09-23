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OpenAI Faces Lawsuit from British Columbia Over Tumbler Ridge Shooting
(MENAFN) The Canadian province of British Columbia has filed a lawsuit against OpenAI, alleging that the company did not notify police about concerning activity linked to the Tumbler Ridge shooter on ChatGPT in the months preceding the deadly attack.
The case was filed Monday in the US District Court for the Northern District of California and names OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman as defendants, according to reports.
British Columbia is seeking compensation for expenses connected to the shooting, along with a court order requiring changes to the way potential threats of violence are identified and handled.
The Feb. 10 attack resulted in the deaths of eight people, making it Canada’s deadliest school shooting since 1989.
According to the British Columbia government, 18-year-old Jesse Van Rootselaar first killed her mother and stepbrother at their home before attacking Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, where an educational assistant and five children were killed. More than two dozen other people were injured.
Van Rootselaar subsequently died by suicide.
The case was filed Monday in the US District Court for the Northern District of California and names OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman as defendants, according to reports.
British Columbia is seeking compensation for expenses connected to the shooting, along with a court order requiring changes to the way potential threats of violence are identified and handled.
The Feb. 10 attack resulted in the deaths of eight people, making it Canada’s deadliest school shooting since 1989.
According to the British Columbia government, 18-year-old Jesse Van Rootselaar first killed her mother and stepbrother at their home before attacking Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, where an educational assistant and five children were killed. More than two dozen other people were injured.
Van Rootselaar subsequently died by suicide.
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