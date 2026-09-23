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Fresh US Military Deployment Heads to Lithuania
(MENAFN) A new rotation of US military personnel is traveling to Lithuania, President Gitanas Nauseda announced Tuesday.
“I have just received confirmation that the new rotation of U.S. troops is already on its way to Lithuania!” Nauseda said on X.
The Lithuanian president thanked US President Donald Trump and his administration for approving the deployment, saying the decision carries significance for Lithuania as well as broader regional security.
“The U.S. military presence in Lithuania is an indispensable part of our deterrence and collective defense,” he added.
More than 1,000 US troops previously stationed in Lithuania began departing in early June after completing their rotation.
Lithuanian authorities had anticipated that another US unit would take their place, although the timing and scale of the incoming deployment had remained unclear while Washington reviewed its military posture across Europe.
“I have just received confirmation that the new rotation of U.S. troops is already on its way to Lithuania!” Nauseda said on X.
The Lithuanian president thanked US President Donald Trump and his administration for approving the deployment, saying the decision carries significance for Lithuania as well as broader regional security.
“The U.S. military presence in Lithuania is an indispensable part of our deterrence and collective defense,” he added.
More than 1,000 US troops previously stationed in Lithuania began departing in early June after completing their rotation.
Lithuanian authorities had anticipated that another US unit would take their place, although the timing and scale of the incoming deployment had remained unclear while Washington reviewed its military posture across Europe.
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