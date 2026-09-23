Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Fresh US Military Deployment Heads to Lithuania

Fresh US Military Deployment Heads to Lithuania


2026-09-23 03:24:35
(MENAFN) A new rotation of US military personnel is traveling to Lithuania, President Gitanas Nauseda announced Tuesday.

“I have just received confirmation that the new rotation of U.S. troops is already on its way to Lithuania!” Nauseda said on X.

The Lithuanian president thanked US President Donald Trump and his administration for approving the deployment, saying the decision carries significance for Lithuania as well as broader regional security.

“The U.S. military presence in Lithuania is an indispensable part of our deterrence and collective defense,” he added.

More than 1,000 US troops previously stationed in Lithuania began departing in early June after completing their rotation.

Lithuanian authorities had anticipated that another US unit would take their place, although the timing and scale of the incoming deployment had remained unclear while Washington reviewed its military posture across Europe.

MENAFN23092026000045017640ID1111702147



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search