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UK Supports French-Mexican Push to Limit UN Veto in Atrocity Cases
(MENAFN) The United Kingdom has joined a French-Mexican initiative seeking voluntary limits on the use of the United Nations Security Council veto in situations involving genocide and crimes against humanity, according to reports.
The French Foreign Ministry said in a written statement that 21 more countries from the Caribbean, South America and Asia had also backed the initiative over the past four months.
The proposal aims to reduce the risk of the Security Council becoming paralyzed when confronted with cases involving large-scale atrocities.
According to the ministry, the UK’s decision represents the first time this year that another permanent Security Council member with veto authority has endorsed the initiative.
The number of countries supporting the proposal has now reached 128, the ministry said.
France and Mexico introduced the initiative in 2015, urging the council’s permanent members to voluntarily refrain from exercising their veto powers when genocide, crimes against humanity or widespread war crimes are taking place.
The five permanent members of the Security Council are China, France, Russia, the UK and the US, all of which possess veto power over council resolutions.
The French Foreign Ministry said in a written statement that 21 more countries from the Caribbean, South America and Asia had also backed the initiative over the past four months.
The proposal aims to reduce the risk of the Security Council becoming paralyzed when confronted with cases involving large-scale atrocities.
According to the ministry, the UK’s decision represents the first time this year that another permanent Security Council member with veto authority has endorsed the initiative.
The number of countries supporting the proposal has now reached 128, the ministry said.
France and Mexico introduced the initiative in 2015, urging the council’s permanent members to voluntarily refrain from exercising their veto powers when genocide, crimes against humanity or widespread war crimes are taking place.
The five permanent members of the Security Council are China, France, Russia, the UK and the US, all of which possess veto power over council resolutions.
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