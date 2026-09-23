403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China Rejects Unilateral Sanctions as US Targets Iran’s Airlines
(MENAFN) China has reiterated its opposition to what it describes as unilateral sanctions as the United States expands pressure on Iran’s commercial aviation sector through secondary sanctions.
“China consistently opposes illegal unilateral sanctions that lack a basis in international law and are not authorized by the UN Security Council,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said in response to the latest US measures against Tehran.
Beijing has consistently criticized US sanctions imposed on Iran, as well as what it refers to as Washington’s “long-arm jurisdiction.”
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Monday that the sanctions campaign would effectively bring Iranian commercial airline operations around the world to a halt beginning Wednesday.
“On September 23rd, all the Iranian airlines will be shut down around the world,” Bessent told a media outlet on Monday.
He warned that foreign airports and companies supplying Iranian aircraft with fuel, providing landing services or handling ticket sales could face restrictions on their access to the US banking system and dollar-clearing network.
Bessent also said Washington had held discussions with Chinese authorities about implementing the measures, noting that Chinese financial officials, including People's Bank of China Governor Pan Gongsheng, were “very engaged in the process.”
“China consistently opposes illegal unilateral sanctions that lack a basis in international law and are not authorized by the UN Security Council,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said in response to the latest US measures against Tehran.
Beijing has consistently criticized US sanctions imposed on Iran, as well as what it refers to as Washington’s “long-arm jurisdiction.”
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Monday that the sanctions campaign would effectively bring Iranian commercial airline operations around the world to a halt beginning Wednesday.
“On September 23rd, all the Iranian airlines will be shut down around the world,” Bessent told a media outlet on Monday.
He warned that foreign airports and companies supplying Iranian aircraft with fuel, providing landing services or handling ticket sales could face restrictions on their access to the US banking system and dollar-clearing network.
Bessent also said Washington had held discussions with Chinese authorities about implementing the measures, noting that Chinese financial officials, including People's Bank of China Governor Pan Gongsheng, were “very engaged in the process.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment