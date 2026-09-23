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Shopping Center Fire in Russia Kills Three, Injures Four

Shopping Center Fire in Russia Kills Three, Injures Four


2026-09-23 03:19:29
(MENAFN) A fire at a shopping center in Sterlitamak, located in Russia’s Republic of Bashkortostan, has left three people dead and four others injured, according to reports citing local authorities.

Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry said emergency crews evacuated 17 people from the four-story building, including one child, after the blaze broke out on the second floor.

Rescue and evacuation operations were carried out by ministry personnel, while emergency responders remained at the site to contain the fire and bring it under control.

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