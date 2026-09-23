Azerbaijan To Establish Laboratory Meeting International Standards For Mining And Metallurgical Industry

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The establishment of a laboratory compliant with international standards is planned as part of the development of Azerbaijan's mining (metal ores) and metallurgical industry.

This is outlined in the "State program on the development of the mining (metal ores) and metallurgical industry for 2027–2030," approved by the President ofthe Republic of AzerbaijanIlham Aliyev.

In accordance with item 8.1.7 of the State Program's action plan, work will be undertaken to establish a laboratory compliant with international standards for the mining (metal ores) and metallurgical industries.

According to the document, the current situation regarding the establishment of the laboratory will be assessed between 2027 and 2030-taking international best practices in the field into account-and a feasibility study for the laboratory's creation will be prepared.

The Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources (MENR), the Ministry of Economy, the Azerbaijan Investment and Business Development Agency (AIBDA), and AzerGold CJSC will participate in the implementation of this measure.

The state program also envisages establishing the necessary material and technical infrastructure to ensure the laboratory operates in compliance with international standards. Furthermore, plans are in place to secure accreditation for the laboratory.

The document notes that, alongside the laboratory's establishment, the provision of laboratory analysis and related services in the relevant sector will be ensured.

Thus, the new laboratory is expected to enable the analysis of materials and metal ores used in the mining and metallurgical industries in accordance with international standards. The laboratory's operations are intended to facilitate both the enhancement of the quality of industrial analyses and the more systematic provision of relevant services.

The state program specifically stipulates that measures to establish the laboratory be implemented with due regard for international best practices. To this end, the plan involves an initial assessment of the current situation and the determination of the economic and technical rationale for the laboratory's establishment, followed by the provision of the necessary material and technical infrastructure and the completion of the accreditation process.