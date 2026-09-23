Trump Says US Will Officially Rename AI As 'Super Intelligence,' Rejects Global AI Regulation

Trump said the new term better reflects what he described as a transformative technology that could surpass the impact of the Industrial Revolution and the internet. He added that“whoever wins super intelligence wins,” framing the global AI race as a strategic competition led by the United States.

The U.S. president also reiterated his administration's opposition to international efforts to regulate advanced AI, saying Washington“totally rejects any attempt to construct a globalist scheme to control” the technology. Trump compared warnings about AI's existential risks to climate change warnings, dismissing both as exaggerated claims promoted by the same political opponents.

Trump said his administration would encourage the development of“super intelligence” rather than impose restrictive regulations, while adding that the U.S. Department of Justice and other law enforcement agencies would intervene if necessary to address misuse. He argued that the United States currently holds a significant lead over China in AI development and intends to maintain that advantage.

The remarks came as more than 20 countries, largely from Europe, called for stronger international safety measures for advanced AI systems ahead of the UN General Assembly. Those governments urged the creation of binding safeguards for frontier AI models, citing concerns over national security, disinformation, cyber threats and autonomous weapons. The United States and China did not join the proposal.

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said the United Kingdom would use its 2027 G20 presidency to push for international AI standards, while French President Emmanuel Macron called for independent AI models that would prevent countries from becoming technologically dependent on major global powers.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres urged Washington and Beijing to establish a dedicated dialogue on artificial intelligence similar to Cold War-era communications designed to reduce shared security risks. According to Reuters, officials from both countries have been exploring a communication channel focused on AI-related concerns ahead of a planned meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The debate over AI governance has intensified as governments race to regulate increasingly powerful AI models while competing for technological leadership. Major technology executives, including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, are expected to address the UN Security Council on AI governance, safety and global cooperation later this month.