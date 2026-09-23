Red Sift Launches BIMI Maker To Help Every Brand Get Its Logo Into Email Inboxes

BIMI Maker by Red Sift: Get your logo in the inbox

The free tool uses AI to prepare existing logos for BIMI, checks email authentication and brings certificate application steps into one guided workflow.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Red Sift, the company making the internet fundamentally safer, today launched Red Sift BIMI Maker, a free self-service tool that uses AI to take a brand from any logo file to an inbox-ready mark certificate in a single session, with no trademark, no designer and no engineering time required. That certificate is what allows a brand's logo to appear next to its email in Gmail, Yahoo and other inboxes supporting BIMI (Brand Indicators for Message Identification).The value of BIMI is well known. Organizations with BIMI see a 39% increase in email open rates. Roughly 50,000 domains publish a BIMI record today, however only 6,500 organizations have the certificate that makes the logo appear correctly. Roughly 87% of the organizations that tried to deploy BIMI stopped before they finished, likely due to logo or trademark requirements. The Red Sift BIMI Maker gets brands past these two common hurdles to drive higher open rates and revenue."Nobody sets out to spend three weeks learning about an SVG profile. They set out to get their logo in the inbox," said Rahul Powar, Co-founder and CEO at Red Sift. "The standard has been ready for years. The path to using it hasn't been. Most of the work between a brand's logo and an issued certificate is work that software and modern AI should be doing, and CMCs mean the brands that were locked out by trademark rules now have a route in. That's a much bigger market than the few thousand domains showing a logo today."BIMI Maker brings logo preparation, readiness checks and certificate application into one guided workflow. Users can start with their website address or upload an existing logo. AI helps convert the existing logo into the format BIMI requires and match it against branding on the company's website and archived pages to gather evidence of prior use. Users can preview their logo in an inbox, check their domain's email authentication and review potential blockers, like DMARC status, before applying for a Verified Mark Certificate (VMC) or Common Mark Certificate (CMC). The tool packages the logo, domain checks and supporting evidence for certificate authority review, then guides users through payment and DNS setup.“The key to any adoption is ease, and BIMI maker is removing the hurdles that we often see senders struggle with,” said Nick Schafer, Director of Deliverability and Compliance at Sinch Mailgun.“Anything that makes it easier for senders to achieve BIMI compliance is a win for the industry."Red Sift BIMI Maker is available now with no signup required to check a logo or generate a compliant SVG.About Red SiftRed Sift is the company making the internet fundamentally safer. Trusted by 1,200+ teams around the world, Red Sift makes it simple to deploy proactive security across email, web and PKI. Red Sift's cloud-based applications make it easy to embrace the protocols that keep the internet safe, like DMARC and TLS, while protecting known protocol gaps, stopping configuration drift and using AI to scale. Red Sift is the official DMARC provider for Cisco, a trusted partner for Microsoft, and is the recommended certificate monitoring service of Let's Encrypt. Backed by some of the best venture investors in the business. Learn more and get started for free at .

Andy Hoglund

Rasky Partners Inc.

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BIMI Maker by Red Sift: Get your logo in the inbox

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Red Sift launches BIMI Maker to help every brand get its logo into email inboxes News Provided By Red Sift Limited September 23, 2026, 07:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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