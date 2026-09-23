Atlanta demo connects onboarding, policy Q&A and workforce analytics with the shift from seat-based software toward agent-driven HR workflows.

- Hiten BhutaATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hiten Bhuta participated in SHRM Atlanta's HR Forward: AI & Workforce Innovation Summit on September 18 at Georgia Tech's CODA Tech Square in Atlanta, demonstrating practical applications of AI agents for HR during the interactive Lunch & Tech Demos.The summit was designed for HR and business leaders navigating artificial intelligence, automation, workforce analytics, cybersecurity, governance, compliance, talent development and the human capabilities required in an AI-enabled workplace.During the Lunch & Tech Demos session, scheduled from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Hiten Bhuta demonstrated examples of how AI agents can support employee onboarding, policy Q&A and workforce analytics. The demonstration connected those use cases with a broader question facing HR leaders: as AI begins performing more work across software systems, which workflows still require traditional user interfaces and individual software seats?The scale of the established HR and payroll ecosystem illustrates the significance of that question. ADP reports more than 1.1 million clients across more than 140 countries and payroll processing for more than 42 million workers worldwide. ADP reported $21.9 billion in fiscal 2026 revenue.Workday, another major enterprise HR and finance platform, reported $9.552 billion in fiscal 2026 revenue and said its platform delivered 1.7 billion AI actions during the fiscal year. In Workday's third-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings discussion, company executives also said 75% of new sales included an AI solution.These developments are occurring as the economics of enterprise software begin changing.In July 2026, Gartner estimated that up to $234 billion of enterprise application SaaS spending could be exposed to what it calls“agentic arbitrage” by 2030, representing roughly 20% of enterprise application SaaS spending. The estimate applies to enterprise applications broadly, rather than HR software alone, but the mechanism is directly relevant to workforce technology: AI agents can perform tasks across systems through APIs and workflows without requiring employees to navigate every underlying application directly.Pricing models are beginning to reflect that transition. Workday has publicly described a move from traditional employee-based economics toward a hybrid consumption approach for AI through its Flex Credits model. Zendesk has introduced outcome-based pricing for AI-agent resolutions, while GitHub Copilot moved toward usage-based AI credits in 2026.The shift does not mean subscriptions or established HR platforms disappear. Rather, software value is increasingly being measured by work completed, consumption and business outcomes in addition to the number of people authorized to use an application.“The seat is no longer the only unit of value. AI agents are shifting HR software toward workflows and outcomes, while payroll, compliance and human judgment remain essential,” said Hiten Bhuta.That distinction also shaped Hiten Bhuta demonstration in Atlanta.Rules-based, forms-heavy and information-driven HR processes can increasingly become candidates for AI-assisted workflows. Employee onboarding questions, policy retrieval, information routing, recurring administrative requests and portions of workforce analysis may be handled through agents operating across existing systems.Core payroll, regulatory compliance, sensitive employee decisions and systems of record present a different challenge. Accuracy, privacy, auditability, governance and appropriate human oversight remain critical.Even established enterprise vendors are reorganizing around the transition. Workday announced a restructuring in February 2025 that initially contemplated eliminating approximately 8.5% of its workforce; subsequent company filings reported that the completed plan reduced the workforce by approximately 7.5%. A separate restructuring announced in February 2026 affected approximately 2% of the workforce.Those actions should not be interpreted as proof that AI directly caused the reductions. They do, however, illustrate how major technology companies are reallocating people, capital and product priorities while investing in a more AI-driven enterprise software environment.At the market level, Fortune Business Insights estimates the global HR technology market at approximately $46.3 billion in 2026. The larger strategic question is therefore not whether HR software will continue to exist, but where value will sit as agents perform more of the work that previously required people to move manually between applications.Hiten Bhuta participation supported a broader initiative around AI-agent development, workforce automation, AI training, Answer Engine Optimization, implementation planning and emerging AI-powered business technologies through Cyberweb Hotel, LLC, a Tampa, Florida-based hospitality technology and digital-solutions company; CGS Infotech Solutions, a Mumbai, India-based technology, digital-services, and business-solutions company; and OpenClearFuture, Hiten Bhuta AI consulting, training, future-readiness and strategic-foresight initiative.The objective is practical adoption rather than automation for its own sake: identifying appropriate workflows, preserving human judgment, establishing governance and helping employees develop the skills required to work effectively with AI.One possible extension of the Atlanta demonstration is an educational format such as“Build Your First AI Agent for HR,” designed to help HR professionals move from general AI awareness toward a defined, supervised workflow with clear data boundaries and human review.Organizations, HR associations, educational institutions and business leaders interested in AI-agent demonstrations, workforce AI training, responsible implementation, AEO, interviews or educational programs may contact Suraj Thakur, who will serve as the media and collaboration coordinator for inquiries and follow-up discussions with Hiten Bhuta.About Cyberweb Hotel, LLCCyberweb Hotel, LLC is a Tampa, Florida-based hospitality technology and digital-solutions company. Its work includes hospitality technology, digital services and emerging technology applications intended to support business operations and customer engagement.About CGS Infotech SolutionsCGS Infotech Solutions is a Mumbai, India-based technology, digital-services, and business-solutions company. Its work includes web and digital infrastructure, automation, digital visibility and emerging AI-enabled applications.About OpenClearFutureOpenClearFuture is Hiten Hiten Bhuta AI consulting, AI training, future-readiness and strategic-foresight initiative. Its work includes practical AI adoption, implementation guidance, workforce reskilling, governance awareness and leadership preparation for technological and economic change.Media and Collaboration ContactSuraj ThakurCyberweb HotelsPhone: +91 8956154238Email:...Website:

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Hiten Bhuta Demonstrates AI Agents for HR at SHRM Atlanta HR Forward Summit News Provided By Cyberweb Hotels, LLC September 23, 2026, 07:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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