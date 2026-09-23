Cathay Cargo Wins Cargo Operator Of The Year Award Again

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Cathay Cargo has been named Cargo Operator of the Year at Air Transport World's 2027 Airline Industry Achievement Awards, securing the title for the fourth time since 2023.

The award recognizes the carrier's cargo operations, customer-focused services and investments in technology and sustainability. Cathay Cargo previously received the honor for 2023, 2025 and 2026.

Dominic Perret, Cathay's director of cargo, said the recognition reflected the expertise and commitment of employees, while highlighting the company's plans to expand its fleet, digital capabilities and network.

Cathay Group has committed about HK$150 billion to fleet, cabin, lounge and digital upgrades. For its cargo operation, the group has ordered eight Airbus A350F freighters, which will supplement its existing fleet of 20 Boeing 747 freighters.

The carrier is also adding a leased Airbus A330 converted freighter operated by Air Hong Kong, mainly serving mainland China and other regional markets.

Cathay Cargo is developing its Digital Hub to combine booking, shipment management and tracking functions, while its Manage Booking tools are designed to give customers greater control over shipments.

Sustainability is another focus. Cathay's Corporate Sustainable Aviation Fuel Program worked with 17 global partners in 2025 and used 17,400 tons of SAF, cutting lifecycle emissions by 54,600 tons of CO2e.

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