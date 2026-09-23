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Irish Minister Says EU Faces Credibility Crisis Over Israel Policy
(MENAFN) Irish Foreign Minister Helen McEntee said the European Union has lost credibility because of its response to Israel’s actions in the occupied Palestinian territories, calling for stronger collective measures by member states.
Speaking in New York ahead of the UN General Assembly, McEntee urged EU countries to coordinate their efforts to increase pressure on the Israeli government, according to reports.
“We need to act collectively. We are failing here, to be quite honest,” she said.
“Our credibility is gone on this issue and if we don't act collectively then the decisions of the Israeli government will not change.”
McEntee said Ireland was pushing for EU-wide sanctions covering Israeli goods and services, arguing that measures taken individually by member states would have a limited effect.
She noted that Irish legislation prohibiting imports of Israeli goods originating in the occupied Palestinian territories had taken effect this week. According to the minister, Ireland’s decision had prompted other countries to examine the possibility of introducing comparable measures.
“While we've made decisions—we've recognised Palestine, and more countries have done that; we've implemented our own legislation, and other countries are talking about doing the same; we've put sanctions on individuals—it's not enough,” she said.
“We need to be responding more effectively and more collectively. For that legislation to have an impact, it needs to be done on an EU-wide basis.”
Speaking in New York ahead of the UN General Assembly, McEntee urged EU countries to coordinate their efforts to increase pressure on the Israeli government, according to reports.
“We need to act collectively. We are failing here, to be quite honest,” she said.
“Our credibility is gone on this issue and if we don't act collectively then the decisions of the Israeli government will not change.”
McEntee said Ireland was pushing for EU-wide sanctions covering Israeli goods and services, arguing that measures taken individually by member states would have a limited effect.
She noted that Irish legislation prohibiting imports of Israeli goods originating in the occupied Palestinian territories had taken effect this week. According to the minister, Ireland’s decision had prompted other countries to examine the possibility of introducing comparable measures.
“While we've made decisions—we've recognised Palestine, and more countries have done that; we've implemented our own legislation, and other countries are talking about doing the same; we've put sanctions on individuals—it's not enough,” she said.
“We need to be responding more effectively and more collectively. For that legislation to have an impact, it needs to be done on an EU-wide basis.”
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