Sunetra Pawar Directs NCP Leaders To Reach Farmers' Fields As Drought Fears Grip Maharashtra

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Amid drought-like conditions in Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sunetra Pawar on Wednesday directed party ministers, guardian ministers, MPs, MLAs, former legislators and key office-bearers to personally visit farmers' fields and assess crop damage.

Pawar asked NCP leaders to ensure that farmers were not left stranded during the period of natural distress. She urged party representatives to understand their grievances firsthand, inspect affected areas, and follow up with the administration to secure timely assistance.

“When farmers are facing adversity, it is our duty to stand firmly by them. Visit their fields, hear their concerns, reassure them, and make every effort to secure the necessary state support for them,” she said.

She also asked party workers and representatives to instil confidence among farmers that the NCP stood with them during the difficult period.

Pawar stressed the need to submit farmers' grievances to the administration, ensure that panchnamas, or official crop damage assessment reports, were prepared, and pursue relief and other necessary measures at the government level.

Meanwhile, Pawar visited the Lalbagcha Raja in Mumbai on Wednesday and offered prayers for relief from the crisis confronting farmers.

According to a statement issued by her office, she prayed for greenery to return to farmers' fields, adequate water for crops, and fruitful returns for their hard work.

She also prayed to Lord Ganesha for farmers to find the strength to overcome the adversity, for satisfactory rainfall across Maharashtra, for crop damage to be prevented and for farmers to enjoy happiness and prosperity.

Earlier, on Tuesday evening, Pawar announced the postponement of the NCP's 'Chintan Shivir', scheduled for September 27 in Nashik, citing the worsening drought-like situation across the state.

The prolonged dry spell has placed standing crops under severe stress and caused financial difficulties for the farming community. The state government is assessing relief measures, while opposition parties have stepped up pressure for unconditional financial assistance to affected farmers.

Amid growing concern in rural areas, some NCP leaders reportedly cautioned that holding a high-profile political gathering at a time of agrarian distress could adversely affect the party's public image. Following internal discussions, demands to reconsider the event gained momentum, resulting in its postponement.

The party's decision to defer the Nashik gathering came as its leadership sought to focus attention on the situation facing farmers. Pawar's latest directions also put the emphasis on direct field visits, documentation of crop losses and coordination with officials to ensure that affected cultivators receive assistance.

The deputy CM asked leaders to remain accessible and monitor relief.