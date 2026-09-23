Eight UDP Mlas Join BJP Party Strength Rises To 10 In Meghalaya Assembly

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 23 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday expanded its footprint in Meghalaya as eight sitting legislators of the regional outfit in the state -- United Democratic Party (UDP) joined it, increasing the BJP's strength in the 60-member state Assembly from two to 10.

The legislators were formally inducted at the BJP headquarters in the national capital in the presence of Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, national spokesperson and Northeast in-charge Sambit Patra, and other senior party leaders.

Those who joined the BJP are Lahkmen Rymbui, Kyrmen Shylla, Balajied Kupar Synrem, Synshar Kupar Roy Lyngdoh Thabah, Pius Marwein, Mayralborn Syiem, Ollan Sing Suin and Matthew Beyondstar Kurbah.

Welcoming the eight MLAs into the party, Rijiju said their decision was influenced by the development initiatives undertaken by the Narendra Modi-led government in the Northeast.

He said the Centre's increased focus on the region had altered its political and developmental landscape, contrasting it with the approach of previous Congress-led governments.

Rijiju also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had maintained sustained engagement with the Northeast and had visited the region more than 80 times for development programmes and outreach, excluding election-related visits.

The Union Minister said the entry of the eight legislators would further strengthen the government led by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma and improve coordination among the BJP and its NDA partners in the state.

The political shift reduces the UDP's strength from 12 MLAs to four, while the BJP now has 10 legislators and becomes the second-largest party in the Assembly after the National People's Party (NPP), which has 33 MLAs.

The eight legislators had reportedly held discussions with the BJP leadership on several issues, specific to Meghalaya, before making the switch. Among the matters raised were the demand for the inclusion of the Khasi language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, coal mining-related concerns, implementation of the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act and the proposed relocation of the Harijan Colony from Them Iew Mawlong.

Kyrmen Shylla had earlier said that the group was seeking assurances from the BJP leadership on these issues before the decision to join the party.

The latest development is expected to have a bearing on the political equations in Meghalaya ahead of the next Assembly elections.