A Sleepy Tiger, 30 Jeeps And One Very Unusual Traffic Jam In Ranthambore (WATCH)

A routine wildlife safari at Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan turned into an unusual traffic spectacle when a tiger decided to stretch out and take a nap right in the middle of a dirt track. With the big cat showing little interest in moving, around 30 safari jeeps reportedly found themselves waiting for the unexpected roadblock to clear. The video has since gone viral on social media.

The memorable encounter was captured by a foreign tourist named Elena, who shared the video on Instagram. The footage shows the tiger lying comfortably on the safari route while several vehicles remain lined up behind it. Tourists can be seen quietly watching and recording the animal as it rests seemingly undisturbed by the gathering of safari vehicles.

'Traffic Jam. But Make It Tiger'

Describing the unusual scene, Elena wrote in her Instagram caption:“CLASSIC INDIA. TRAFFIC JAM. But make it tiger.” She added that this was the third tiger she had seen during her Ranthambore trip and said the animal had decided to nap in the middle of the road.

Watch the viral video here:

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A post shared by Elena I Travel addict (@elen_d)

Elena also described the scene involving around 30 jeeps as“pure chaos”, with cameras and whispers all around as tourists tried to get a closer look at the sleeping animal. She noted that the tiger weighed around 200 kg.

The sleepy big cat eventually woke up, stood up and stretched before casually making its way towards the forest. Elena compared the movement to that of a house cat, saying it“stretched like my house cat” before walking into the forest as if the waiting tourists were barely there.

'Once In A Lifetime Moment'

According to Elena, she had spotted three tigers across four safaris during her visit. She pointed out that tiger sightings are not guaranteed during a safari and described this particular encounter as a“once in a lifetime moment.”

The video has attracted significant attention online, with the NDTV report noting that it crossed 617,000 views and 25,000 likes. Social media users joined in with humorous reactions, with one commenter joking that the tiger had deliberately blocked the road because“the road belongs to him.”

What began as an ordinary safari drive thus became an unforgettable wildlife encounter - with the tiger effectively creating its own version of a Ranthambore traffic jam before casually returning to the forest.