Sai Pallavi To Nayanthara: Check The Top Actresses In Ormax August List, Here's Top 10

Ormax Media's August popular heroines list has brought some notable changes, with Nayanthara, Trisha and Kajal seeing rank drops, while Sai Pallavi climbed up the chart.

Ormax Media releases the top 10 most popular Indian heroines list every month. The agency just dropped the August list. Lady Superstar Nayanthara, Trisha, and Kajal lost their top spots. Sreeleela completely vanished from the list. Sai Pallavi jumped to the top tier. Let us check the current ranks of Samantha, Rashmika, Deepika Padukone, and Alia Bhatt.

Samantha secured the first place again in the August list by Ormax Media. She recently entertained fans with the Maa Inti Bangaram movie. The film became the biggest hit of her career. She also became pregnant recently. Samantha stays very active on social media and posts her photos regularly. This keeps her craze alive and helps her hold the number one spot.

Bollywood actress and RRR star Alia Bhatt grabbed the second spot. Her rank rarely sees any major changes. She usually drops one spot and bounces back quickly. Kalki 2898 AD heroine Deepika Padukone took the third place. Deepika also maintained her rank without any changes since July.

Sai Pallavi captured the fourth place this time. She usually ranks in the sixth, seventh, or eighth positions. She shocked everyone by jumping to the fourth rank now. She is currently playing Sita in the Bollywood movie Ramayan. This massive project increased her following and craze. She pushed down Nayanthara and Kajal to claim this spot.

National Crush Rashmika Mandanna secured the seventh place. She dropped her rank in July and stays in the same spot now. Rashmika is currently acting in the Ranabali and Maisa movies. She might improve her rank in September with these projects. Bollywood heroine Kriti Sanon took the eighth place.

Nayanthara held the fourth place in July. She dropped one spot and settled in the fifth place now. She recently acted in a movie called Hi. Her rank still went down despite the movie release. Kajal usually holds the fifth place but slipped to the sixth spot now. Kajal stays active on social media even without new movie releases.

Trisha landed in the ninth place. She held the eighth spot in July and dropped one rank now. Shraddha Kapoor secured the tenth place. Shraddha rarely appears in this list and enters only occasionally. Telugu heroine Sreeleela completely missed the list this time. She lost her address in the top 10 chart.