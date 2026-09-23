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Israel Issues Orders to Uproot Trees on Palestinian Land in West Bank
(MENAFN) Israel has issued three military orders requiring the removal of wild vegetation and the uprooting of trees from 339 dunams (83.8 acres) of Palestinian-owned land across parts of the occupied West Bank, according to reports.
The Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission said Tuesday that one of the orders covers 178.71 dunams (44.2 acres) in Jenin and Qabatiya in the northern West Bank. The order calls for wild vegetation and olive trees to be removed from the affected areas.
“The order gives landowners seven days to file objections, but the period begins after the measure is implemented rather than beforehand,” the commission said.
A second military order concerns another 128.77 dunams (31.8 acres) in Jenin and Qabatiya and requires landowners to clear wild vegetation and uproot olive trees within 12 hours.
“The order also limits the period for filing objections to 12 hours after the tour,” it said.
A third order applies to two locations in Beit Rima in the Ramallah and Al-Bireh governorate. The areas cover 15.137 dunams (3.7 acres) and 16.401 dunams (4.1 acres), bringing the combined area affected by the order to 31.538 dunams (7.8 acres).
The Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission said Tuesday that one of the orders covers 178.71 dunams (44.2 acres) in Jenin and Qabatiya in the northern West Bank. The order calls for wild vegetation and olive trees to be removed from the affected areas.
“The order gives landowners seven days to file objections, but the period begins after the measure is implemented rather than beforehand,” the commission said.
A second military order concerns another 128.77 dunams (31.8 acres) in Jenin and Qabatiya and requires landowners to clear wild vegetation and uproot olive trees within 12 hours.
“The order also limits the period for filing objections to 12 hours after the tour,” it said.
A third order applies to two locations in Beit Rima in the Ramallah and Al-Bireh governorate. The areas cover 15.137 dunams (3.7 acres) and 16.401 dunams (4.1 acres), bringing the combined area affected by the order to 31.538 dunams (7.8 acres).
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