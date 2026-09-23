Why China's Silicon Valley Won't Need American Degrees

MENAFN - Asia Times) For nearly a century, American global power has rested on a three-legged tripod: unmatched military firepower, the ubiquitous sovereignty of the US dollar and the intellectual dominance of its higher-education system.

While aircraft carriers project hard power and Wall Street manages global capital, the American university system has quietly manufactured the“soft power,” technological breakthroughs and elite talent required to keep the empire running.

Yet, tectonic shifts rarely announce themselves with a trumpet blast; they begin as subtle disruptions in the data. In the 2026 Nature Index, Harvard University - which had comfortably held the global top spot in scientific output since the index was created in 2014 - fell to third place. More striking still was the scenery surrounding it: nine of the top ten research institutions in the world are now Chinese.

For prominent public intellectuals like Fareed Zakaria, who has spent decades on his CNN GPS show, in columns in The Washington Post and in his landmark book“In Defense of a Liberal Education” arguing that American academic preeminence is essentially unrivaled, this shift should serve as an alarm bell.

Zakaria is quick to credit the perpetual dominance of American education with a well-worn list of structural merits such as top rankings internationally, an inherent capacity for recruiting talent from around the world, plentiful government and private research funds, an integrated approach to liberal and applied science subjects and an environment which encourages innovation and discovery rather than mere memorization.

In recent years, he has added a cautionary coda to his thesis, warning that hyper-politicization, culture-war battles, budget cuts and restrictive visa policies could cripple this delicate ecosystem.

While Zakaria's diagnosis of current American strengths is accurate, his prognosis for the future reads more like wishful thinking than cold-eyed realism. His fatal oversight lies not in what he observes inside the campus gates, but in what he ignores outside of them to the factory gate.

Zakaria correctly maps the dimensions of American hard and soft power, yet fails to grasp the seismic economic transformations reorganizing the wider world. Academic dominance is not something the US easily achieves through the liberal way of life; it is simply a consequence of its industrial domination in the past.

As manufacturing moves from west to east, academic dominance will follow. Over the next decade, American higher education risks losing its historic leadership in science, technology, engineering, mathematics, management and financial technology.

Unless dramatic changes occur, American universities may find their global domain restricted largely to the humanities and social sciences - fields like English literature, Western philosophy, mass media, film studies and sociology.

Universities do not operate in a vacuum of pure intellectuality. Universities have been engineered to produce specific types of knowledge, and their worth has been measured by how efficiently they run the machinery of industry.