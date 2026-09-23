Asian Games: Indian Men's Kabaddi Team Enters SF, Confirms Medal

MENAFN - IANS) Aichi, Sep 23 (IANS) India stormed into the men's kabaddi semifinals at the 2026 Asian Games with a commanding 48-25 victory over Bangladesh in their Group A clash at the Tokai Citizens Gymnasium here on Wednesday.

The win marked India's third consecutive victory in the group stage and confirmed a medal in their bid for a ninth men's kabaddi gold medal at the Asian Games.

India dominated from the opening minutes, combining effective raids with a disciplined defensive display to establish a substantial lead in the first half. They collected 18 points through successful outs and seven bonus points, while also inflicting two all-outs on Bangladesh.

Bangladesh struggled to find a way through India's defence and managed only five out points and three bonus points in the opening period. A Super Tackle added another point, but India maintained control throughout and went into the interval with a commanding 29-9 lead.

The Indian side made a change at the start of the second half, with Arjun Deshwal replacing Devank Dalal as they looked to maintain their intensity.

Bangladesh improved considerably after the break and produced a more effective attacking display, scoring 16 points in the second half through eight out points and eight bonus points.

However, India responded with 19 points of their own, including another All-Out, to ensure there was no late comeback from their opponents.

The comprehensive victory followed India's wins over hosts Japan and South Korea in their opening two Group A matches.

India will conclude their group-stage campaign against Chinese Taipei on Thursday. With their semifinal berth already secured, the Indian team will look to carry its unbeaten run into the knockout stage as it targets another Asian Games title.