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Japan Calls for Renewed US-Iran Talks to Ease Middle East Conflict
(MENAFN) Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi has urged the United States and Iran to resume negotiations aimed at bringing an end to the continuing conflict in the Middle East.
Motegi made the appeal Monday during talks with Pakistani Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar in New York, where both officials were attending the UN General Assembly.
Dar said Pakistan continues to hope that renewed negotiations between Washington and Tehran can help resolve the crisis, according to reports.
Motegi voiced "serious concern over the continued military tensions" and stressed the need for rapid de-escalation as well as the "resumption of talks between the United States and Iran," according to Japan’s Foreign Ministry.
Negotiations have remained stalled in recent weeks as the two sides face disagreements over limits on Iran’s nuclear program and arrangements for reopening the Strait of Hormuz.
Motegi also stressed that it “is of the utmost importance to ensure free and safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz without any additional costs.”
Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said the two ministers expressed hope that all parties would return to negotiations and work toward implementing the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding.
Motegi made the appeal Monday during talks with Pakistani Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar in New York, where both officials were attending the UN General Assembly.
Dar said Pakistan continues to hope that renewed negotiations between Washington and Tehran can help resolve the crisis, according to reports.
Motegi voiced "serious concern over the continued military tensions" and stressed the need for rapid de-escalation as well as the "resumption of talks between the United States and Iran," according to Japan’s Foreign Ministry.
Negotiations have remained stalled in recent weeks as the two sides face disagreements over limits on Iran’s nuclear program and arrangements for reopening the Strait of Hormuz.
Motegi also stressed that it “is of the utmost importance to ensure free and safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz without any additional costs.”
Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said the two ministers expressed hope that all parties would return to negotiations and work toward implementing the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding.
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