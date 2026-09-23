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Global Warming Could Reach Higher Levels Under Current Climate Policies
(MENAFN) Global temperatures could increase by approximately 3.25C (5.85F) by the end of the century if existing climate policies remain unchanged, according to a study by researchers in Switzerland and Germany.
The research, carried out by scientists from ETH Zurich and Leipzig University, indicates that earlier climate projections may have underestimated the extent of future warming, according to reports.
"For any emission trajectory without immediate and drastic emission cuts, we expect warming to be 25% higher," said Gergana Gyuleva, a doctoral researcher at ETH Zurich and lead author of the study.
She added: "What happens in a 3C (5.4F) world isn't changed by our results. Our results only change how soon or how likely this 3C world becomes."
The researchers' findings could have particular significance for Switzerland, which is experiencing warming at a faster pace than the global average.
Under a scenario in which global temperatures rise by 3C compared with pre-industrial levels, Switzerland could experience an increase of approximately 4.9C (8.82F), highlighting the potentially greater impact of global warming on the country.
The research, carried out by scientists from ETH Zurich and Leipzig University, indicates that earlier climate projections may have underestimated the extent of future warming, according to reports.
"For any emission trajectory without immediate and drastic emission cuts, we expect warming to be 25% higher," said Gergana Gyuleva, a doctoral researcher at ETH Zurich and lead author of the study.
She added: "What happens in a 3C (5.4F) world isn't changed by our results. Our results only change how soon or how likely this 3C world becomes."
The researchers' findings could have particular significance for Switzerland, which is experiencing warming at a faster pace than the global average.
Under a scenario in which global temperatures rise by 3C compared with pre-industrial levels, Switzerland could experience an increase of approximately 4.9C (8.82F), highlighting the potentially greater impact of global warming on the country.
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