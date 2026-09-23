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Morocco Urges Full Gaza Ceasefire Compliance, Pledges Troops
(MENAFN) Morocco issued a fresh appeal Tuesday for strict compliance with the Gaza ceasefire, pressing the international community to guarantee that humanitarian aid flows into the besieged enclave without disruption.
Addressing the General Debate of the 81st UN General Assembly in New York, Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita delivered a pointed warning on the enclave's deteriorating conditions. "In the face of the tragedy that the brotherly Palestinian people continue to endure, the Kingdom renews its call for respect for the ceasefire in Gaza and for the entry of humanitarian assistance into the Strip in sufficient quantities without impediment or interruption," he said.
Bourita announced that Rabat will take a direct operational role in the international force tasked with stabilizing Gaza. The commitment includes dispatching senior officers to bolster internal security forces, training Palestinian police units, setting up a military field hospital, and launching programs aimed at countering extremism.
According to Bourita, a durable peace hinges on the creation of an independent, geographically contiguous Palestinian state built on 1967 borders, with occupied East Jerusalem serving as its capital. He reaffirmed Morocco's backing of the Palestinian Authority and UNRWA, the UN agency supporting Palestinian refugees.
The minister sounded alarm over Israeli actions in the occupied West Bank, cautioning that new legislation permitting land seizures — paired with escalating violence by Israeli occupiers against Palestinian civilians — is designed to achieve "the displacement of the population and the undermining of the material basis for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state."
Bourita also flagged "deep concern" over unilateral Israeli moves violating the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque, cautioning that such actions risk stoking extremism throughout the region.
The scale of destruction underlying these appeals remains staggering: the Israeli army has killed nearly 74,000 Palestinians and wounded more than 174,000 others since October 2023, in a military campaign that has leveled roughly 90% of Gaza's infrastructure.
Despite the truce taking effect on Oct. 10, Israel has breached the ceasefire agreement on a daily basis since.
Addressing the General Debate of the 81st UN General Assembly in New York, Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita delivered a pointed warning on the enclave's deteriorating conditions. "In the face of the tragedy that the brotherly Palestinian people continue to endure, the Kingdom renews its call for respect for the ceasefire in Gaza and for the entry of humanitarian assistance into the Strip in sufficient quantities without impediment or interruption," he said.
Bourita announced that Rabat will take a direct operational role in the international force tasked with stabilizing Gaza. The commitment includes dispatching senior officers to bolster internal security forces, training Palestinian police units, setting up a military field hospital, and launching programs aimed at countering extremism.
According to Bourita, a durable peace hinges on the creation of an independent, geographically contiguous Palestinian state built on 1967 borders, with occupied East Jerusalem serving as its capital. He reaffirmed Morocco's backing of the Palestinian Authority and UNRWA, the UN agency supporting Palestinian refugees.
The minister sounded alarm over Israeli actions in the occupied West Bank, cautioning that new legislation permitting land seizures — paired with escalating violence by Israeli occupiers against Palestinian civilians — is designed to achieve "the displacement of the population and the undermining of the material basis for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state."
Bourita also flagged "deep concern" over unilateral Israeli moves violating the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque, cautioning that such actions risk stoking extremism throughout the region.
The scale of destruction underlying these appeals remains staggering: the Israeli army has killed nearly 74,000 Palestinians and wounded more than 174,000 others since October 2023, in a military campaign that has leveled roughly 90% of Gaza's infrastructure.
Despite the truce taking effect on Oct. 10, Israel has breached the ceasefire agreement on a daily basis since.
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