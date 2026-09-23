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G7 Ministers Urge Iran to Halt Support for Houthis, Attacks
(MENAFN) G7 foreign ministers have called on Iran to end what they described as military assistance to Houthi forces in Yemen, warning that continued support could contribute to greater regional instability and threaten international shipping and global security.
According to reports, the foreign ministers of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States issued the appeal following a meeting held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.
The ministers also condemned continued Houthi attacks in Yemen and against Saudi Arabia, urging all parties to avoid measures that could deepen regional tensions or disrupt maritime commerce, which plays an important role in the global economy.
The G7 further demanded an immediate halt to attacks attributed to Iran and highlighted the need to preserve maritime routes and freedom of navigation across key waterways, including the Strait of Hormuz.
“We call for the immediate and unconditional cessation of all attacks by the Iranian regime,” the ministers said in the statement.
They additionally reaffirmed “the importance of safeguarding maritime routes, and safety of navigation, including in the Strait of Hormuz and all associated critical waterways,” while stressing the importance of maintaining secure global supply chains and stable energy markets.
According to reports, the foreign ministers of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States issued the appeal following a meeting held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.
The ministers also condemned continued Houthi attacks in Yemen and against Saudi Arabia, urging all parties to avoid measures that could deepen regional tensions or disrupt maritime commerce, which plays an important role in the global economy.
The G7 further demanded an immediate halt to attacks attributed to Iran and highlighted the need to preserve maritime routes and freedom of navigation across key waterways, including the Strait of Hormuz.
“We call for the immediate and unconditional cessation of all attacks by the Iranian regime,” the ministers said in the statement.
They additionally reaffirmed “the importance of safeguarding maritime routes, and safety of navigation, including in the Strait of Hormuz and all associated critical waterways,” while stressing the importance of maintaining secure global supply chains and stable energy markets.
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